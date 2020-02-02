Demi Lovato makes an emotional return to music in Super Bowl 54 after an overdose scare

%MINIFYHTMLbba9cc513dfe5052c3ef0806d36caa8511% %MINIFYHTMLbba9cc513dfe5052c3ef0806d36caa8512%

Demi Lovato sang the national anthem in Super Bowl 54 on Sunday, almost two years after an ambulance took the singer to the hospital after a drug overdose on July 24, 2018.

Lovato's hospitalization came a month after the 27-year-old admitted to her single "Sober,quot;, which fell after six years of sobriety.

He did not miss a note during his incredible performance.

His interpretation of the Star-Spangled Banner received excellent reviews on Twitter.

ACED that. Best National Anthem performance since Whitney. I had chills. – eth (@ethanxmarvel) February 2, 2020

This is the best version of the national anthem I've heard in the Super Bowl since Whitney Houston – Michael Ball (@ Michael44004861) February 2, 2020

The Super Bowl will mark Lovato's second return to the stage since he was reportedly registered at a rehabilitation center in August 2018.

His first comeback was an emotional performance at the 2020 Grammy Awards on January 26.

Lovato sang his new song "Anyone,quot;, with tears on his face. He had to restart his performance after becoming visibly emotional.

The lyrics of the candid song included "Why do I pray anyway if nobody is listening?" and "I feel stupid when I sing. Nobody is listening to me. Is there anyone?"

Lovato revealed in an interview with Zane Lowe of Apple Music that the song was recorded four days before his overdose.

"You listen to it and think, how nobody heard this song and thought: & # 39; Let's help this girl & # 39 ;?" she said. "I even think I was recording it in a state of mind where I felt I was fine, but clearly I was not. I even heard it and said: & # 39; God, I wish I could go back in time and help that version of myself . I feel I was in denial. "

Lovato shared a message for his fans on Instagram after his performance at the Grammy.

As for the future, Lovato signed an agreement with Scooter Braun in May 2019 and released a new album for 2020.

An official date for the album has not been set, but Lovatics is surely anxious for its arrival.