Delta Work delivers again at Irish Gold Cup in Leopardstown | Racing news

%MINIFYHTML4d61ae1ce9bab4c186b1e37b40f647eb11% %MINIFYHTML4d61ae1ce9bab4c186b1e37b40f647eb12%





Jack Kennedy riding Delta Work towards victory

%MINIFYHTML4d61ae1ce9bab4c186b1e37b40f647eb13% %MINIFYHTML4d61ae1ce9bab4c186b1e37b40f647eb14%

Delta Work beat Kemboy in an exciting final of the Irish Gold Cup Paddy Power in Leopardstown.

%MINIFYHTML4d61ae1ce9bab4c186b1e37b40f647eb15% %MINIFYHTML4d61ae1ce9bab4c186b1e37b40f647eb16%

With success at Savills Chase during the tour and the distance at Christmas, Gordon Elliott, seven, confirmed his form with Kemboy and Presenting Percy to achieve a remarkable double of great career.

The Bague Au Roi was the first to appear, with cadmium on the fourth fence and Kemboy always nearby.

Jack Kennedy was content to keep the Delta Work (5-2) owned by Gigginstown House Stud just out of the rhythm until he got into it, with Davy Russell making a similar move in Present Percy.

Those three organized a real battle, with Kemboy leading the penultimate fence. In the end there was everything to play, but Delta Work soon had the advantage and prevailed for a long and a half of Kemboy.

Percy's presentation was three-fourths and a quarter-turn in the third.

Delta Work was reduced to 6-1 from 8-1 for the Cheltenham Gold Cup Magners with Paddy Power and 11-2 with Betfair.