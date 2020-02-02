Dele Alli Exclusive: I am my biggest critic, but now I feel good in Tottenham | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTMLa178df434a790b74bdecd821981a94f411% %MINIFYHTMLa178df434a790b74bdecd821981a94f412%





%MINIFYHTMLa178df434a790b74bdecd821981a94f413% %MINIFYHTMLa178df434a790b74bdecd821981a94f414% In an exclusive interview with Sky Sports, Dele Alli insists that he is now happier in Tottenham.

Dele Alli insists that he is his greatest critic, but says he now feels good in Tottenham with José Mourinho.

There he has six goals and two assists since Mourinho arrived in November after the dismissal of Mauricio Pochettino, and has seen an improvement in his full game.

The 23-year-old broke into the scene as a teenager in Tottenham in 2015, and although his performances have fluctuated in recent years, Alli insists that he is learning more about life and football, and is in a good place today.

In exclusive statements to Patrick Davison, Alli said: "I have been working hard in the gym to try to return to a higher level, not just my previous level. I feel good now."

"It has been a constant growth again. I am always trying to improve, and if I had a bad game, you can ask my friends, I am the first person to know. And if I am not playing well, I know." I am not someone to try to hide from him.

"I know myself when I'm not playing well. I expect a lot from myself, so I don't think anyone expects more from me than what I do."

"The more mature I get, the more I play and learn not only about football but also about life.

"It's nice to be praised, but the same people may be waiting to take you down. So you keep working hard and listen to the right people. What you choose to hear is the main thing; the manager, the players, the team-partners and people from all over the club, your opinion is important.

"I think I can always do better. I've played well in some games, and in others I know I haven't played well enough."

Mourinho has said that Alli is not a midfielder in the traditional sense

Mourinho said in November that Alli was not a midfielder, encouraging him to play closer to the striker in the last third. Although Alli admits that he had not seen the comment, his conversations with the manager tend to focus on tactics.

"I have not seen that comment, but when we talk we talk about many things, tactical things.

"It's different. I think every manager will have it, I don't think I've worked with two managers who are exactly the same. So I'm just trying to get used to the different philosophy and how they like to play."

Christian Eriksen's departure to Inter Milan on Wednesday coincided with the permanent signing of Giovani Lo Celso, with the long transfer saga that involved the Danish finally finished.

There says that the Spurs will miss Christian Eriksen after his transfer to Inter Milan

There he admits that Eriksen will be missed in Spurs, and revealed that he sent him a sad-faced emoji, describing him as a great friend and a great person.

"He's a mundane. I sent him a sad face by message, but I'm sure I'll talk to him. He's an amazing player, yes, we'll miss him here, but this is a different step in his career."

"Since the beginning of the season there has been a lot of speculation, and now it has been fulfilled. I wish him all the best, because he is a great friend and a great person."

There it opens in failed motion to Newcastle

There, he also revealed that he initially felt angry because his proposal to move to Newcastle in January 2015 had failed, before Tottenham finally entered.

"There were some different reasons. Obviously from the family point of view, there were clubs interested in the north. Liverpool was (interested) at the time, but I don't know how serious they were, but I remember that Newcastle was quite a big one in the moment.

"But from the point of view of the family, I was going there alone, and they were a little worried that I was there just so far, it's not local for them, in the end the decision was mine, but I don't know what It happened, the deal was not done in any way, and I don't think they wanted me in the end!

"That was a little before Tottenham. When you are still young, it is difficult to see the big picture, and when it happened at the beginning I was really angry, I felt that people prevented me from leaving! But I know it was not the case."

