Dave Chappelle says Trump supporters are not his "enemy,quot;: understand why they voted for him

Dave Chappelle was in the media twice earlier this month for issues unrelated to his typical Netflix stand-up and special routines. Dave announced, through a joint Instagram post with Andrew Yang, who was a member of the "Yang Band," the social media nomenclature that labels Andrew's supporters and their policies.

Dave's political opinions often seep into his comedy sets, but they rarely become full endorsements. However, recently, Dave shared his thoughts on Donald Trump and his followers, adopting a position that was different from other Hollywood celebrities.

During a conversation with reporters in Iowa earlier this week, Chappelle explained why he thinks Yang is a good option, but also revealed that he fully understands why someone would vote for Donald Trump, despite the president's controversial behavior.

Chappelle argued: "I understand why people voted for Trump, I understand that people are desperate." Chappelle went on to say that Andrew Yang was right, claiming it was better to run as a politician against the alleged ideas that caused Trump to be elected.

When asked why Dave suddenly decided to announce his political affiliations now, Chappelle explained that he supported Andrew Yang's ideas so sincerely that it seemed silly not to back it publicly.

Chappelle explained that Andrew Yang has received many good ideas this year, but has not received much coverage. As noted above, Dave Chappelle announced that he was a full member of Yang Gang in an Instagram post that later caught his attention.

Later, Yang responded to the post and said "You're the best. Let's do this for our children." When Donald Trump was first elected, Dave Chappelle stood on the Saturday Night Live stage and asked the crowd to at least give Trump a chance.

He later apologized for his comments. "I screwed up, I'm sorry," Chappelle added while standing on the stage of the Robin Hood Gala in New York City. Another celebrity who stopped sympathizing with Donald Trump was Kanye West, who, for months, seemed to be his number one fan.



