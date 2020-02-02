Damian Lillard focuses on the Portland Trail Blazers team game despite MVP talk | NBA News

%MINIFYHTML699bad84639ca42009d2475e44d132ed11% %MINIFYHTML699bad84639ca42009d2475e44d132ed12%

Damian Lillard could be in the headlines with his individual performances in recent weeks, but, for him, averaging 48.8 points in the last six games is the icing on the good team game, which has culminated in the Portland Trail Blazers winning seven of its past 10.

After another 50-point burst and a team victory, Lillard said: "I think it's just joining. I think that's the best way to describe it. We're getting healthier, we're starting to discover what works for us."







Highlights of the Utah Jazz visit to the Portland Trail Blazers in week 15 of the NBA



After beating the Utah Jazz 124-107 on Saturday night, the Blazers are one place behind the Memphis Grizzlies, just outside the playoffs, and Lillard is starting to listen to the MVP. The local audience was singing for him, and Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell agreed with them.

Mitchell said: "He is in the MVP conversation in my opinion. He understood where the team was in the playoff situation, obviously with injured boys. He was in charge of going out and doing it. He is in a hellish race."

Portland benefited from Carmelo Anthony's return, after he lamented the loss of Kobe Bryant and the LA Lakers contest was lost. Anthony scored 15 points and 5 rebounds, and Hassan Whiteside scored 17 and grabbed 21 boards.

This complete effort was important for the Blazers coach, Terry Stotts, and the success of his team has come at a good time, especially because the injured big man Jusuf Nurkic suffered a slight setback after tensing his right calf and ran out of Practice last week.

Stotts can concentrate on the rest of the team because he can sit back and enjoy Lillard's elite game. The coach said: "Don't ask me about Dame. I've run out of superlatives. Don't ask me to explain it. Don't ask me what I think. Write what you want, because it's fun to see it and he's playing exceptional basketball."

While talking with Brooke Olzendam about the Portland Trail Blazers transmission team, Lillard said: "I've never been in this kind of rhythm in my life. Every year you imagine the things that give you the best chance consistently, and I think that & # 39; I just found that space. "