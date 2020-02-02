Cynthia Erivo Keen to explore her sexuality on the screen

%MINIFYHTML14c8e1d037a9ddc3f716004d0d564eb711% %MINIFYHTML14c8e1d037a9ddc3f716004d0d564eb712%

The actress of & # 39; Harriet & # 39; He says in a new interview that he would love to play a character that shows the sensuality of black women or make a superhero movie like & # 39; Black Panther & # 39 ;.

Oscar nominee Cynthia Erivo He wants to explore his sexuality on the screen since he feels that Hollywood does not show the sensuality of black women.

The performance of the British star as abolitionist activist Harriet Tubman in "Harriet"He has earned him a Best Actress nomination at the Academy Awards, as well as a nod to the Best Original Song, and hopes that his success will grant him a greater variety of parts.

In an interview with writer and activist Roxane Gay for The Hollywood Reporter, Cynthia reveals that she is often interpreted as "asexual" characters and would like to explore her romantic side more on the screen.

"I would like to play the role of a woman who has sexuality," he explains. "For some reason, I don't know if they are specifically black women, but our roles lack sexuality. It's like we can't be bad ** and human and sexual at the same time."

"I just don't understand that. One of my favorite movies is Call me by your name, for how tender and sensual it is. I still haven't seen that for a black woman. Thats what Im looking for."

When asked about the directors he would like to work with in the future, the 32-year-old woman lists Ryan Coogler, Ava DuVernay and Barry Jenkins, and also adds that he would love to make a superhero movie like Coogler & # 39; s "Black Panther".

"My body is prepared for that," he shares. "And I'd love to see what that experience is like. I think I could have a good time doing it."

If he wins at the ceremony next month, Cynthia will become the youngest star to complete an EGOT: he wins at the Emmys, Grammys. Oscars and Tonys, but says she is relaxed about making history.

"I think I've said & # 39; EGOT & # 39; less than everyone else," explains the star. "I don't know if I care less or that it isn't the most important thing to me. It really is and it really has been about getting a good job and playing roles that I feel are good for me."