Cynthia Erivo feels sad for being the only black actress to get the Oscar nomination this year

The actress of & # 39; Harriet & # 39; is saddened by the lack of diversity in this year's nominations for the 92nd Annual Academy Awards and votes to fight for change in the entertainment industry.

Cynthia Erivo He admitted that being the only woman of color nominated at the Oscars 2020 has been "a true revelation."

The 33-year-old actress is the only non-white star to receive a nomination in the performance categories at the awards ceremony, and is nominated for Best Actress and Best Original Song for "Harriet", in which he portrays the famous abolitionist and political activist Harriet Tubman.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, the star confessed that the winks are "a moment of celebration," but also reflected on the broader implications of the lack of diversity on the restricted list.

"It can't be just me. There's such a good job going on and this may sound fatalistic, but I would hate that people's work has happened and then we have looked back and say," Oh, I wish we had given roses "When people are not there to receive them," he said. "I don't want us to do that."

She added: "Being in a room and not being able to see other (colored) actors who are nominated, not being able to share that with another black actress is sad. I would love to share this moment with someone else."

Erivo recently promised to fight for change in "the way in which (the entertainment industry) projects things, change the way they align producers, directors and writers," and added that various voices "reflect the world we live in. ", while they reflect on the problem during a panel of the Television Critics Association for their new HBO program"The foreigner".

The Academy Awards take place on February 9, 2020.