Cristiano Ronaldo equals Juventus goalscorer record with double penalty | Soccer news

Cristiano Ronaldo scored two penalties against Fiorentina

Cristiano Ronaldo turned two penalties into a 3-0 victory over Fiorentina to match a Juventus goal scorer record and take the final milestone of his illustrious career.

Ronaldo hit from the point in each half (40, 80) to extend his scoring streak to nine successive Serie A games, matching the club record of former striker David Trezeguet.

The Portugal international, whose double brought the 50-goal milestone for the Turin club, is two of the Serie A record of former Fiorentina striker Gabriel Batistuta, who hit 11 straight games in 1994.

Fiorentina remained firm for much of the game, but Ronaldo's cool head, plus a third at the time of detention of defender Matthijs de Ligt (90 + 1), said Juve Maurizio Sarri's leaders recovered from the defeat 2-1 from last week by Napoli.

"Ronaldo continues to score and that is good for his mental state," Sarri said.

"He is in excellent physical shape and is making a difference. The other strikers also did well and the problem is who to put aside."

How Ronaldo had nerves to seal the victory

Cristiano Ronaldo gestures to the crowd in Turin after reaching another milestone

Fiorentina, who suffered his first defeat in five league games with coach Giuseppe Iachini, could easily have scored first, since Federico Chiesa forced Wojciech Szczesny to save the fingertips, before Pol Lirola also kept the goalkeeper alert of Juventus.

Instead, Juve received the penalty after Miralem Pjanic's shot hit German Pezzella's raised hand and, after waiting for the referee to confirm his decision with the field monitor, Ronaldo scored with a low shot to his left .

Marco Benassi was close to a Fiorentina tie after the break, although Bartlomiej Dragowski managed to block Gonzalo Higuain's short distance effort at the other end after a Douglas Costa race.

Fiorentina's resistance ended when Rodrigo Bentancur made his way through the defense and fell under a challenge from Federico Ceccherini, another penalty confirmed after a VAR review despite angry protests.

Ceccherini was reprimanded for dissent and Ronaldo, who took his account of the season to 19, scored again with a shot to his left when Dragowski went the other way.

De Ligt beat Fiorentina's defense in a corner for the third and Ceccherini protested again before the referee after the final whistle, as Ronaldo was able to celebrate another historic day.