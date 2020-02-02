Cricket Australia XI vs England Lions – summary and statistics

The undefeated century of Sam Hain inspired the Lions of England to win a six wicket victory over a Cricket Australia XI in the first of five games over 50 on their Down Under tour.

The Warwickshire batter Hain scored 122 of 128 deliveries, hit 11 four and two six, while tourists chased his goal of 282 runs with 10 extra balls at Metricon Stadium in Queensland.

The Australians had made 281-8 after winning the draw, with the first game Max Bryant leading the way with a scorching 102 of only 60 balls, with 13 four and five six.

With a 202-2 record in the 37th, the hosts looked for a good score above 300, but Dan Lawrence impressed with the ball in his hand, pulling 1-35 of his 10 envelopes to help restrict the home team.

The Lions were fighting 32-3 in their response, but Hain then combined with Laurie Evans (94 of 89 deliveries) to make 154 powerful races for the fourth wicket.

Evans lived up to his hundred, but Lawrence contributed 50 undefeated 40 deliveries to help the Hain centurion guide the Lions on the line with a final score of 285-4.

The Lions will face the second of three games against Australia's XI in the same spot on Tuesday, before tackling a New South Wales XI in the remaining two matches of the tour.