Coronavirus Live updates: Death in the Philippines comes first outside of China

A 44-year-old man in the Philippines died of the coronavirus, health officials said on Sunday, which made him the first known death outside of China. The man, a resident of Wuhan, China, the epicenter of the virus, died Saturday after developing what officials called "severe pneumonia."

"This is the first known death of someone with 2019-nCoV outside of China," said the office of the World Health Organization in the Philippines. he said in a statement, using the technical abbreviation for coronavirus.

Philippine health officials said the man had arrived in the country on January 21 with a 38-year-old woman who remains under observation.

“In his last days, the patient was stable and showed signs of improvement; however, the patient's condition deteriorated in his last 24 hours, which resulted in his death, "said health secretary Francisco Duque III.