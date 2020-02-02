Coronavirus Live updates: Death in the Philippines comes first outside of China

A man from Wuhan has died in the Philippines.
A 44-year-old man in the Philippines died of the coronavirus, health officials said on Sunday, which made him the first known death outside of China. The man, a resident of Wuhan, China, the epicenter of the virus, died Saturday after developing what officials called "severe pneumonia."
"This is the first known death of someone with 2019-nCoV outside of China," said the office of the World Health Organization in the Philippines. he said in a statement, using the technical abbreviation for coronavirus.
Philippine health officials said the man had arrived in the country on January 21 with a 38-year-old woman who remains under observation.
“In his last days, the patient was stable and showed signs of improvement; however, the patient's condition deteriorated in his last 24 hours, which resulted in his death, "said health secretary Francisco Duque III.
Hours before the death was announced, the Philippines said it was temporarily banning non-Filipino travelers from mainland China, Hong Kong and Macao.
Duque said the Philippines was currently observing 23 people who had been isolated in hospitals with possible symptoms of coronavirus.
"The new developments guarantee a more diligent approach to contain the threats of 2019-nCoV," he said.
The death toll exceeded 300, with more than 14,000 confirmed infections.
Chinese officials reported on Sunday an increase in new cases.
◆ The death toll in China increased to at least 304.
◆ More than 2,000 new cases were also registered in the country in the last 24 hours, bringing the world total to almost 14,380, according to data from the World Health Organization of China. The vast majority of cases are within China; Some 100 cases have been confirmed in 23 other countries.
◆ All provinces and territories of China have been affected by the outbreak.
◆ Countries and territories that have confirmed cases: Thailand, Japan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Taiwan, Australia, Malaysia, Macau, Russia, France, United States, South Korea, Germany, United Arab Emirates, Canada, Great Britain, Vietnam, Italy, India, Philippines, Nepal, Cambodia, Sri Lanka, Finland, Sweden and Spain.
◆ The cases registered in Thailand, Taiwan, Germany, Vietnam, Japan, France and the United States involved patients who had not been to China.
◆ China has asked the European Union for help to buy emergency medical supplies from its member countries, The official Xinhua news agency of China said on Saturday.
Hong Kong medical workers threaten to strike on Monday.
Up to 9,000 medical workers in Hong Kong have pledged to attack this week, a threat that alarms territory officials as they fight to contain the coronavirus outbreak.
Workers are demanding that Hong Kong close all border checkpoints to visitors from mainland China, saying they pose a threat to health workers in the city. They are planning to paralyze non-emergency and then emergency services in hospitals, said a union formed during the city's anti-government protest movement.
"We believe that such actions are our last resort," the Employee Alliance of the Hospital Authority wrote in a statement on Saturday night.
Under the plan, non-essential hospital staff members who belong to the union would not go to work on Monday. If the government does not close the border and heed their other demands before 9 p.m., union members who handle emergency services would also attack, the union said.
Matthew Cheung, the Hong Kong official number 2, appealed to medical workers to reconsider, comparing them to the guardians of the public.
"At this critical moment, I think the general public will have medical staff to fight the epidemic together, in the spirit of professionalism," he wrote in a blog post on Sunday.
Hong Kong confirmed its 14th case of coronavirus on Saturday night. The patient, an 80-year-old man, had traveled to mainland China for a few hours in early January, and then spent several days in Japan.
In arguing against labor action, government officials say that the number of visitors from the continent and other countries has decreased significantly after they closed several border points and railway stations and halved flight arrivals.
But several border points remain open, and many medical workers fear being overwhelmed by an avalanche of visitors seeking treatment in the renowned Hong Kong health system. They have also expressed frustrations about patients from mainland China who hide their travels and medical history, which can endanger other patients.
Austin Ramzy, Jason Gutierrez and Tiffany May contributed the reports.