Coronavirus: Dozens of Arab students evacuated from Wuhan from China | News

Seventy-one Arab students have been evacuated from the Chinese city of Wuhan, a city in the epicenter of a rapidly spreading coronavirus that has killed 300 people and infected more than 14,000 people.

The 71 Arab students evacuated from the central Chinese city flew to the Jordanian capital, Amman, on a Royal Jordanian Airlines flight on Saturday. They included 54 Jordanians and seven Palestinians, as well as students from Tunisia, Oman, Syria and Bahrain.

"It has been really difficult in Wuhan, since the coronavirus began to spread. We escaped from the jaws of death. Life came back to us once we arrived in Jordan," a student from Jordan who wanted to stay in Al Jazeera told Al Jazeera anonymity

"We spent several days under extreme mental stress. If someone coughed or sneezed, they would be rejected by others who suspected they might be infected. The food began to run out in the student dormitories because the supermarkets were closed and the students were forbidden leaving their residences, except in very urgent cases. "

Authorities in China had put the city of 11 million locked in January in an attempt to contain the virus. Since then, quarantine has spread to the entire province of Hubei, of which Wuhan is the capital.

The confinement turned Wuhan into a "ghost town," said another student, adding that he and his companions had lived in a state of panic and fear as the number of people infected in Wuhan increased, pharmacies were left without masks and medical gloves and prohibitions were imposed to enter and leave the city.

He said he expected the Chinese authorities to contain the outbreak soon so he could return and continue his studies.

Another student told Al Jazeera: "All thanks to the efforts of God and Jordan to bring us back here. Without them, we could be among the infected or dead. Unfortunately, the virus is spreading, hospitals can no longer accommodate the number of infected patients. " We were banned from leaving our dormitories, and our studies were suspended until the end of this month. "

Life in Wuhan had stopped, the student said, describing empty streets, restaurants and shops that remained closed while people hid in their homes.

Arab students were transferred to Al Bashir Hospital upon arrival in Amman for a "preventive exam," according to the Jordan Times.

The health ministry then said that the coronavirus has not been detected among students or anyone else in the kingdom so far.

Hikmat Abul Foul, Secretary General of the Jordan Ministry of Health, was quoted as saying: "Two Jordanian doctors were sent to China and all students received medical exams before boarding the plane to Amman, with evidence confirming that there were no infections or even disease symptoms. "

Several countries, including the United States, Japan and South Korea, have evacuated their citizens from the city affected by the virus. Some governments have imposed drastic measures, such as closing borders with China and banning visas for Chinese citizens, in an attempt to limit the spread of the virus.

Meanwhile, China's ambassador to Qatar told reporters in Doha that the current state of panic by the coronavirus was "greater,quot; than its impact. Zhou Jian said authorities in China "will do everything possible to ensure the health of foreigners in China."

