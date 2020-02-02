Concert promoter sues Da Baby for alleged beating in Miami (Update)

Last month, Da Baby and his team were caught in an incident with a promoter after he was reportedly not paid the amount agreed for an event. Now it seems that this promoter is suing him and his team for the incident.

According to the legal documents obtained by TMZKenneth Carey is suing for aggression, breach of contract, defamation, intentional imposition of emotional distress, among other things. According to reports, it seeks damages and other costs far exceeding $ 6 million.

Kenneth alleges that Da Baby not only hit him illegally, but also turned his back on an agreement they had reached to organize an event.

In the documents, Kenneth states that it was agreed that Da Baby would organize a party where Stunna 4 Vegas was already reserved for acting. He claims that they agreed that he would pay $ 20k and not more than that.

He also states that when Da Baby and his team arrived in Miami, he booked his hotels and cars for them through a rental company. However, it claims that one of the cars was returned damaged. The day Kenneth was supposed to pay Da Baby, he says he was asked for an additional $ 10k on the spot to cover the damage to the car, which Da Baby and his team were reportedly billed.

Kenneth states that Da Baby insisted that it was the least he (Kenneth) could do, since he agreed to make the accommodation for a cheaper price than he normally charges. He went on to say that he refused to pay an additional $ 10k, and that was when the alleged beating occurred.

Like us previously According to reports, he claims that his phone, money and credit card were stolen and sprinkled with apple juice. He also says that Da Baby and Stunna 4 Vegas showed up to the event.

As everyone will remember, Da Baby was arrested after the incident, and once he was released, he told him what happened.

Source: https://www.tmz.com/2020/02/01/dababy-sued-miami-victim-battery-breach-of-contract/