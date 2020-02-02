CLOCK: SSN in 60 seconds | Soccer news

















1:30



Catch up on the latest Sky Sports News headlines

Catch up on the latest Sky Sports News headlines

Catch up with all the great headlines of Sky sports news in our latest video newsletter.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admits that Manchester United is "to the bone,quot; and lacks energy when his team drew 0-0 with Wolves in Old Trafford. The new signing Bruno Fernandes played the full 90 minutes in his debut.

%MINIFYHTMLd44c2f3fff49f9fc343863be82ac206f11% %MINIFYHTMLd44c2f3fff49f9fc343863be82ac206f12%

Mo Salah's double helped Liverpool move 22 points at the top of the Premier League by beating Southampton 4-0. Liverpool are now undefeated in 42 league games.

Liverpool Manchester City's closest challengers head to Tottenham on Super Sunday, they live in Sky sports. Earlier in the day, Burnley faces Arsenal at Turf Moor.

England opens its challenge for the title of the Six Nations against France in Paris on Sunday as tournament favorites. The Eddie Jones team was a finalist in the World Cup last year, but has not won the Six Nations since 2017.

Britain's Joe Salisbury claimed his first Grand Slam title alongside American Rajeev Ram in the men's doubles at the Australian Open. The couple beat Australian wild cards Max Purcell and Luke Saville 6-4 and 6-2.

It's Super Bowl Sunday, with the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs facing each other in Miami. He is the first Super Bowl of the Chiefs in 50 years, while the 49ers point to his sixth title.