Chronology of Tyreek Hill problems: from an arrest for domestic violence in college to an investigation of child abuse with bosses

The rise of Tyreek Hill to its current state, possibly the most electric player of the AFC representative in Super Bowl 54, has been a rapid but rugged ascent.

And the Chiefs cannot say they were surprised by the problem that jeopardized the availability of the open receiver months before this championship season began. In fact, the franchise only deepened its investment in Hill with an extension of three years and $ 54 million in October, placing it among the highest paid recipients in the league.

Thanks in part to the 883 yards of Hill of scrimmage in a year that was interrupted by an injury early in the season, Kansas City enters the Super Bowl against San Francisco with one of the most explosive offensive units in the league. That production was planned, which is why the Chiefs ignored the red flags around a player who was not expected to be recruited in 2016 and instead chose him in the fifth round.

Below is a general description of the domestic violence case that Hill faced at the university and generated the concerns of most teams in the NFL Draft, as well as an explanation of the child abuse investigation saga in 2019 that Hill escaped without punishment.

Tyreek Hill domestic assault in college

After a couple of seasons at Garden City Community College, Hill in 2014 chose to play Division I football in Oklahoma State. But he would only play one season for the Cowboys thanks to his arrest on charges of domestic violence.

Crystal Espinal, Hill's girlfriend who was eight weeks pregnant with her son, told police an argument late on the night of December 12, 2014, at Hill's house that was stillwater in physical violence. Espinal said she was drowned by Hill, who also hit her in the stomach and face. Still having a stomachache, she said she was worried about the baby.

Hill spent the night in jail and the next day he was accused of serious domestic assault and strangulation assault. That day, the state of Oklahoma announced that it had fired Hill from the football and athletic programs. "Oklahoma State University does not tolerate domestic abuse or violence," the school said in a statement.

Tyreek hill



Hill initially pleaded not guilty. In August, represented by a new defense attorney after allegedly not "fulfilling his monetary obligations,quot; with Cheryl Ramsey, Hill pleaded guilty to the charges and, thanks to a plea agreement with the district attorney's office, received three years of probation.

According to The Oklahoman, "the plea agreement was finally reached thanks in part to Hill's voluntary efforts. Along with more than $ 1,000 in fines and court costs, a DNA sample, two years of state supervision and proof of employment or student status, Hill & # 39; s probation requires that you complete an anger management course and a 52-week offender intervention program. "

In 2015, West Alabama coach Brett Gilliland allowed Hill to join the soccer team. He played only one season for the Tigers before entering the 2016 NFL Draft.

Espinal finally gave birth to Hill's son.

Tyreek Hill NFL Draft controversy

Hill was not invited to the NFL Combine and, due to his arrest in 2014, was not expected to be recruited. Partly because Hill ran a 4.25 second and 40-yard run on his professional day, the Chiefs were willing to take the risk.

Kansas City selected Hill in the fifth round of the 2016 NFL Draft at No. 165 overall.

"I just want everyone to understand that we have done our due diligence regarding the thorough investigation of each of our recruiting class members," said then general manager John Dorsey, through The Kansas City Star. "We would never put to anyone in this community in danger. "

Chiefs coach Andy Reid: "There has to be some confidence here, but there are things we can't get in and out of. We want people to understand, as Dorse said, we're not going to do anything to put this community or this organization in trouble. We discovered all the possible stones we could and we felt very comfortable with that part of it. "

Tyreek hill



Many Kansas City fans were upset with the selection. At the rookie minicamp in May 2016, Hill told reporters that he understood his concerns.

"Fans have every right to be mad at me," Hill said. "I did something wrong. I let my emotions take hold of me, and I shouldn't have done it. They have every right to be angry."

"But guess what? I'm deciding to come back, be a better man, be a better citizen, and everything is fixed by itself, and let God do the rest."

Dominating as a clearance receiver and a receiver, Hill won three Pro Bowl selections and two All-Pro assents in his first three seasons in the NFL. Then, before the 2019 season, he found himself in trouble again.

Tyreek Hill Child Abuse Investigation

On March 15, The Kansas City Star reported that Hill was under police investigation for assault involving him and Espinal's 3-year-old son, who had suffered a broken arm. By then, Espinal had become Hill's fiancee.

The Chiefs said they were aware of the situation, but allowed Hill to participate in the team's offseason program in April. The investigation led Hill and Espinal to temporarily lose custody of their son. On April 25, the district attorney for Johnson County, Missouri, announced that neither Hill nor Espinal would be charged with child abuse, but that a crime had occurred and the investigation was still active. The prosecutor could not prove who did what to the child.

The NFL said it would wait until the Kansas Department of Children and Families concluded its own investigation of the allegations before conducting its own investigation.

"I love and support my family above all else," said Hill, who maintained that he was innocent of committing a crime, through his lawyer's statement. "The health and happiness of my son is my number one priority. I want to thank the Kansas City Chiefs, my lawyers, my agent and my union for supporting me in this. My focus is still to work hard to be the best person for me. family and I can be our community and the best player to help our team win. "

The following night, during the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft, a Kansas City television station released a recording of Hill and Espinal talking about what happened to his son, the criminal investigation into the alleged abuse and how he They drove.

A part of Tyreek Hill's audio with Crystal Espinal: Espinal: "What do you do when the child is bad? You open his arms and hit him in the chest." Hill: “You wear a belt. That's sad, "Hill said." Even my mom says you wear a belt. " – Terez A. Paylor (@TerezPaylor) April 26, 2019

Espinal: "He is terrified of you." Hill: "You must also be terrified of me, bitch." – Terez A. Paylor (@TerezPaylor) April 25, 2019

Early the next morning, the Chiefs suspended Hill indefinitely. General manager Brett Veach said Hill will not participate in any team activity "in the foreseeable future." The CEO and president of the Chiefs, Clark Hunt, broke his silence about the saga that surrounded Hill that Saturday, saying that the team would make the "right decision … at the right time."

Hill's lawyer issued a four-page statement to the NFL that dismissed the claims of child abuse imposed against Hill by Espinal. At that time it was not clear to what extent the league was investigating the matter.

"We will not interfere with that," NFL commissioner Roger Goodell told the media at the end of May, adding that the league had not yet interviewed Hill, citing the ongoing court proceeding as the reason, but that he planned do what.

On June 7, prosecutors said the investigation of child abuse involving Hill was no longer an active investigation, confirming that Hill would not face charges. Later that month, Yahoo! Sports reported that Hill planned to speak with the NFL. That meeting, on June 26, supposedly lasted eight hours. Anonymous sources told Yahoo! It was a "positive,quot; day for Hill.

On July 19, the NFL stated that Hill would not be suspended as a result of the league's investigation, which according to a statement had been ongoing since the beginning of the saga despite the NFL's claim that it was leaving the matter. to local authorities. Below is the full explanatory statement of the league:

"In the last four months, we have conducted a thorough investigation of complaints about the Kansas City Chiefs' open receiver, Tyreek Hill. Throughout this investigation, the NFL's main concern has been the child's welfare We understand that the child is safe and that the child's continued care is being directed and supervised by the Johnson County District Court and the Johnson County Department of Children and Families. "In carrying out our investigation, we have been very careful to ensure that we do not interfere with county procedures or compromise the privacy or welfare of the child in any way. The information developed in the judicial process is confidential and has not been shared with us, and the court has sealed all police records.The local law enforcement authorities have publicly informed that the available evidence does not allow them to determine who caused the child's injuries. "Similarly, based on the currently available evidence, the NFL cannot conclude that Mr. Hill violated the Personal Conduct Policy. As a result, he can attend the Kansas City training camp and participate in all club activities. He has been and will continue to be subject to conditions established by the District Court, Commissioner Goodell and the Chiefs, which include clinical evaluation and therapeutic intervention. "If more information is available through law enforcement, pending judicial proceedings or other sources, we will consider it immediately and take all appropriate measures at that time."

The NFL's decision not to discipline Hill surprised many in and around the league. The surprise did not come from the alleged violence, despite the fact that the NFL disciplinary process does not carry the same burden of proof as the legal system, but the threatening language in the recording. In particular: "You need to be terrified of me too, silly b-".

NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said: "When viewed in the context of the full 11-minute and 27-second audio recording and all other information gathered, the statement did not reach a level of warranty discipline under the policy of personal conduct. "

As SN wrote at the conclusion of the investigation, the dissatisfaction of the entire league with the result was predictable. Such public unrest has become the chorus that echoes most of the NFL disciplinary decisions based on its personal conduct policy.

The reason is simple: the NFL is not able to be a consistent and reliable arbitrator in cases that are too complicated even for the American justice system to handle them properly. The backwardness of the league in the case of Ray Rice in 2014 led to this type of interposition, apparently as a result of the pressure felt by the league to take these matters of misconduct into their own hands, no matter what the courts decided.

And, as the NFL continues to demonstrate, we are asking too much.