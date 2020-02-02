Chris Lane surprises Lauren Bushnell in his Los Angeles show with the gift of Day B

A show to remember!

Chris lane It has a lot to celebrate! On Saturday night, the 35-year-old country singer took the stage for his show with sold out tickets in Los Angeles, California.

Making your performance even more special? His wife, Lauren Bushnell, joined the fun. In fact, Lane made hearts faint when he surprised the first. Single Contestant with an early birthday gift.

At one point, he brought her to the stage and bathed her with the best gift of all: a great birthday cake from Magnolia Bakery.

Cue the hydraulic works!

In addition, Lane interpreted its simple "Big, Big Plans,quot;, that is the song that wrote for its protagonist. In addition, he performed "I Don & # 39; t Know About You,quot;, another catchy single, which reached number one recently.

However, if you missed Lane in Los Angeles, don't worry, E! News has it covered with a peek inside the program. From getting ready to go on stage and share a special moment with its protagonist, go behind the scenes and see how the country star prepares for his shows.