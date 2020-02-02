Chinese Canadians denounce the increase in xenophobia linked to the coronavirus | Canada news

Montreal Canada – Frank Ye still remembers being rejected in the playground when he was six years old.

The 23-year-old had moved to Canada a year earlier from China, and was starting school in the Toronto area at the height of the 2003 severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) outbreak. His classmates didn't want to play with the.

"The memories I have of that time were really at the individual level about what I faced as a Chinese child in school, and that was that the children told me to leave. & # 39; You can't play with us because all the Chinese they have SARS, "" he told Al Jazeera.

Now, with the new coronavirus that spreads throughout the world from the epicenter of the outbreak in China, Ye and other Chinese Canadians say they fear that the xenophobia and racism they experienced at the height of the SARS outbreak are rising again.

Ye, a graduate student at the University of Toronto, said blaming Chinese Canadians for a virus that is not their fault is dehumanizing and belittling and can be especially harmful to children.

"We risk excluding the community, risking harming companies, risking harming people because we are allowing paranoia instead of the facts to drive the way we react to this," he said.

Social networks drive xenophobia

The coronavirus, which originated in the city of Wuhan in the Chinese province of Hubei, has killed at least 259 people in the country to date.

It has also spread to several countries around the world, which led the World Health Organization to declare the outbreak as a global emergency.

Members of the Chinese-Canadian community say that fears about the spread of the disease, around which the misinformation abounds, have also led to what they consider an increase in xenophobia in Canada, where so far they have been confirmed Three confirmed cases of coronavirus.

A traveler wears a mask at arrivals at Pearson Airport, shortly after Toronto Public Health received notification of the first allegedly confirmed case of Canada's new coronavirus in Toronto, Ontario (Carlos Osorio / Reuters)

A similar situation developed during the SARS outbreak in 2003. There were more than 8,000 cases of SARS reported at the time, and the epidemic spread to 26 countries, including Canada, where 44 people died from the disease.

During the SARS outbreak, Amy Go worked in a long-term geriatric care facility in Toronto that primarily served Chinese Canadians, and said people regularly accused them of harboring the disease there.

Go, now interim executive director of the Canadian Chinese National Council for Social Justice, a human rights group, said social networks have become the place where "vile and racist comments,quot; are found around the current outbreak of coronavirus.

There are still only three cases (coronavirus) in Canada. Three. The common flu kills 3,500 Canadians every year. Let's put this in perspective. Amy Go Acting Executive Director of the Canadian National Council for Social Justice

She said she has seen comments online such as "Quarantine all Chinese until the Chinese virus disappears,quot; and "Stop immigration from China because they are carriers of this disease." The brazen racism that people showed online is something she said she didn't see during the SARS outbreak.

"There are still only three cases (of coronavirus) in Canada. Three. The common flu kills 3,500 Canadians every year. Let's put this in perspective," he told Al Jazeera.

Go compared these attitudes with the "Yellow Danger," a period of fears about Chinese immigration to Canada in the early twentieth century.

"This kind of violation of human rights, this additional stigmatization, this strengthening of the perception of the & # 39; Yellow Danger & # 39; … ultimately, collectively we have the consequences," he said. "When you control the coronavirus, guess what is left? (The idea that) the Chinese are carriers of diseases."

Stigmatizing the & # 39; other & # 39;

Harris Ali, a professor of sociology at the University of York in Toronto who investigated the response to the SARS outbreak in 2003, said many of the racist incidents at that time were individualized. They ranged from people who harassed other travelers on the bus or in the subway, crossed the street when someone from a particular ethnic group passed or left hate messages in places that served the Chinese community.

In the case of the coronavirus, Ali also said that social networks have become the main place where people are spreading xenophobia.

He noted a recent request established by parents at a school board in the Toronto area. Signed by almost 10,000 people, the petition calls on the York District School Board (YDSB) to order their schools to track and name any student who has recently traveled to China and ask those students to "stay." at home and stay isolated. "

"The York region has a large Chinese-Canadian population. There were many people traveling to China before or during the Chinese New Year. We cannot be too cautious in protecting our children," the petition said.

An indication sign is seen at Sunnybrook Hospital, where a patient is being treated in isolation from what Canadian health officials said was the first allegedly confirmed case of coronavirus again, in Toronto, Ontario (Carlos Osorio / Reuters)

Ali said this "Other,quot; is harmful because it creates a situation in which people can easily find and attack scapegoats. "In extreme situations, people let their guard down and (simply) lash out at the most visible, simple and apparent," he told Al Jazeera.

The YDSB responded to the petition on January 27, saying it was important that the coronavirus "not be seen as a Chinese virus,quot; or that assumptions be made about the risks of others.

"Unfortunately, situations like these can generate discrimination based on perceptions, stereotypes and hate," the school board said in an open letter. "It is important that we do not make assumptions about students or staff based on their race or travel history."

According to Ali, xenophobia can also have a harmful effect on the ability to combat the spread of a disease.

If someone fears being rejected for being associated with a virus, they may not show up to see a doctor, and then the virus will be harder to contain and treat. "Stigmatization is important. Play on the physical aspects of the spread of the disease; they are not separable," Ali said.

Public health

Justin Kong, executive director of the Toronto Chinese National Council chapter of Toronto, a local defense group that is not directly affiliated with Amy Go's organization, said a general climate of fear has developed around the virus among all residents of the city.

Within the Chinese-Canadian community, he said that fear is twofold: people fear the disease itself, as well as any possible social ramification they may face as a group. "We saw that (with) SARS: both the economic and social damage caused by him … the stigmatization of the Chinese areas, of the Chinese-Canadian people," Kong told Al Jazeera.

He said he has already seen people from outside the Chinese-Canadian community "avoiding many places associated with the Chinese or Chinese Canadians."

When we promote racist ideas, when we promote xenophobia, that will not protect you from the virus … Proper public health procedures and precautions will protect you from the virus. Racism will not. Frank Ye

This time, education and open communication with all members of the community are critical to combat disinformation around the coronavirus, he said, and health experts and community groups are more prepared to combat racism and discrimination than during the SARS outbreak.

"We shouldn't have a general fear of anyone who looks like Chinese or Chinese," Kong said. "Obviously, public health is doing its best to make sure everyone is safe, and we trust they will."

Ye, the student at the University of Toronto, echoed that, who also urged people to be careful about what they share online to avoid spreading wrong information.

"When we sell racist ideas, when we sell xenophobia, that won't protect you from the virus," he said. "Proper public health procedures and precautions will protect you from the virus. Racism will not."