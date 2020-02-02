Cheap imports, higher taxes affect the Indian textile industry | India News

%MINIFYHTMLe1e64b0befd279091ab6986dd151001b11% %MINIFYHTMLe1e64b0befd279091ab6986dd151001b12%

India's economy is slowing. It has particularly affected the textile industry and has led hundreds of workers to lose their jobs.

Many of them say that cheap imports, a reduced export market and higher taxes are to blame for the decline.

They suggest that the Indian government formulate an economic stimulus package to boost financial and industrial growth.



Sohail Rahman of Al Jazeera reports from Ludhiana in the Indian state of Punjab.