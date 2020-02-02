Champion Hurdle still plans for Sharjah | Racing news





Sharjah – Champion Hurdle is still the plan

Sharjah is still ready to line up for the Unibet Hurdle Champion in Cheltenham next month despite a lower-than-par performance in Leopardstown on Saturday.

Coach Willie Mullins felt two serious errors in the succession put to the test in the PCI Irish Champion Hurdle, and weakened to finish sixth behind Honeysuckle.

"In the first obstacle in the back, he stood still and then the next one was lost and did the same in the next one," said the Closutton controller.

"I thought those two jumps simply took advantage of any opportunity he had. He put too much effort to jump over those obstacles, he usually doesn't and is out of place."

"It would not look like his career in the form of the race. We will return home and see, he is back on the drawing board with him."

"I imagine that we will probably prepare him now for the champion and take advantage of our opportunity."

Mullins is willing to let Cash Back seize his opportunity in the Racing Post Arkle Trophy after his great effort in the Irish version.

Cash Back pushed the favorite laptop to the end after running and only dropped three quarters in length.

"That was a great class step for Cash Back and I was very satisfied with it," Mullins said.

"I imagine he will go for the Arkle in Cheltenham. The winner was very good, he did very well and it will be hard to beat."

"That was our partner's third race and there is a possibility that we can improve further."