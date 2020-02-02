Cardi B, Paul Rudd and other celebrities seen in the Super Bowl 2020

Cardi B and husband Make up for they were among several celebrities seen in the 2020 Super Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami on Sunday.

The rapper "Money,quot; posted on it Instagram Story a video of Demi lovatothe highly praised performance of National Anthem. Offset also posted videos on his Instagram story, including a clip of him and his wife sitting in a VIP box, writing: "It's been 4 years since I met the woman of my life." He also said he bet the Chiefs $ 50,000.

The couple showed up later in the jumbotron.

Beyoncé and Jay-Z were also stained in the stadium, sitting next to his eldest daughter Blue ivy carter, 8, and watching Lovato's performance. Previously, Jay-Z and the couple's little girl were photographed walking in the field before the game. Bey also posted photos of the Super Bowl on her Instagram page.

Other celebrities seen in the Super Bowl: Emily Ratajkowski Y Alex Rodriguez, fiancée of the half-time show co-headliner Jennifer Lopez.