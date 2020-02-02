Home Entertainment Cardi B, Paul Rudd and other celebrities seen in the Super Bowl...

Cardi B, Paul Rudd and other celebrities seen in the Super Bowl 2020

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
<pre><pre>Cardi B, Paul Rudd and other celebrities seen in the Super Bowl 2020
%MINIFYHTMLb467fa20a72f134ed5d8a5f03bc7827211% %MINIFYHTMLb467fa20a72f134ed5d8a5f03bc7827212%

Cardi B and husband Make up for they were among several celebrities seen in the 2020 Super Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami on Sunday.

The rapper "Money,quot; posted on it Instagram Story a video of Demi lovatothe highly praised performance of National Anthem. Offset also posted videos on his Instagram story, including a clip of him and his wife sitting in a VIP box, writing: "It's been 4 years since I met the woman of my life." He also said he bet the Chiefs $ 50,000.

%MINIFYHTMLb467fa20a72f134ed5d8a5f03bc7827213%%MINIFYHTMLb467fa20a72f134ed5d8a5f03bc7827214%

The couple showed up later in the jumbotron.

%MINIFYHTMLb467fa20a72f134ed5d8a5f03bc7827215% %MINIFYHTMLb467fa20a72f134ed5d8a5f03bc7827216%

Beyoncé and Jay-Z were also stained in the stadium, sitting next to his eldest daughter Blue ivy carter, 8, and watching Lovato's performance. Previously, Jay-Z and the couple's little girl were photographed walking in the field before the game. Bey also posted photos of the Super Bowl on her Instagram page.

Other celebrities seen in the Super Bowl: Emily Ratajkowski Y Alex Rodriguez, fiancée of the half-time show co-headliner Jennifer Lopez.

Paul Rudd, who supports the Kansas City Chiefs to beat the San Francisco 49ers, attended the game with his friends Jeremy Renner Y Miles Teller. Rudd, who starred with Renner in Marvel's blockbuster last year. Avengers Final Game, grew up in the suburb of Lenexa in Kansas City, KS.

Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic

Jeremy Renner, Paul Rudd and Miles Teller

The trio is ready to cheer on their favorite teams!

Jay-Z, 2020 Super Bowl

David J Phillip / AP / Shutterstock

Jay Z

But first, let me take a selfie …

Jay-Z, Blue Ivy, 2020 Super Bowl

David J Phillip / AP / Shutterstock

Jay-Z and Blue Ivy

The father-daughter duo enjoys a sweet moment in the field before the game begins.

Cardi B, Offset, Super Bowl 2020, Instagram

Instagram / Offset

Cardi B and Offset

The two watch the Super Bowl from a VIP box.

Demi Lovato, Super Bowl 2020

Elsa / Getty Images

Demi lovato

The 27-year-old star offers an incredible performance of the National Anthem.

Emily Ratajkowski, Super Bowl 2020

Matt York / AP / Shutterstock

Emily Ratajkowski

Landing! The supermodel plays in the field before the initial serve.

Alex Rodriguez, Natasha Alexander Rodriguez, 2020 Super Bowl

Kevin Mazur / WireImage

Alex Rodriguez and Natasha Alexander Rodriguez

A-Rod goes out to the field with his teenage daughter, ahead of the game.

Matthew McConaughey, Camila Alves, Super Bowl 2020

Instagram / Matthew McConaughey

Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves

The couple that matches, stays together! The couple of many years seems to be ready for the Super Bowl 2020 celebrations.

Star sightings of Super Bowl 2020, Cardi B

MediaPunch / Shutterstock

Cardi B

Rapper "Press,quot; takes the stage at the Vewtopia Music Festival at Marlin & # 39; s Park in Miami.

Star sightings of the 2020 Super Bowl, Paris Hilton

Eugene Gologursky / Getty Images for MCM

Paris Hilton

The socialite shows her skills at the MCM x Rolling Pre-Super Bowl Event on Saturday night.

Star sightings of Super Bowl 2020, Ciara

Eugene Gologursky / Getty Images for MCM

Ciara

Ciara He steals the show with his elegant jersey dress at the MCM x Rolling Pre-Super Bowl party at SLS Miami.

Star sightings of Super Bowl 2020, Diddy and DJ Khaled

Eugene Gologursky / Getty Images for MCM

Diddy and DJ Khaled

Diddy Y DJ Khaled Everyone smiles on the red carpet while they attend the MCM x Rolling Pre-Super Bowl party.

Star sightings of Super Bowl 2020, Dan Smyers, Demi Lovato and Shay Mooney

Kevin Winter / Getty Images for Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest

Dan Smyers, Demi Lovato and Shay Mooney

Name a more iconic trio! The country duo Dan + Shay act with Demi lovato at the Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest.

Halsey, sightings of Super Bowl 2020 stars

Noam Galai / Getty Images

Halsey

Halsey offers an excellent performance on Night Two of BUDX Miami by Budweiser.

Star sightings of Super Bowl 2020, Lady Gaga

Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for AT,amp;T

Lady Gaga

The Oscar winner illuminates the room with a striking suit at the AT,amp;T TV Super Saturday Night event.

Star sightings of Super Bowl 2020, Karrueche Tran and Victor Cruz

Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for AT,amp;T

Karrueche Tran and Victor Cruz

A couple of goals! The dynamic duo comes out in style at the AT,amp;T TV Super Saturday Night party.

Star sightings of Super Bowl 2020, Jamie Foxx

Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for AT,amp;T

Jamie Foxx

I bet as always! Foxx steps on the carpet with a tailored gray suit at the AT,amp;T TV Super Saturday Night event.

Star sightings of Super Bowl 2020, Charles Melton and Casey Cott

Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for AT,amp;T

Charles Melton and Casey Cott

the Riverdale The stars arrived at the AT,amp;T TV Super Saturday Night event in Miami.

Star sightings of Super Bowl 2020, Christian McCaffrey and Olivia Culpo

Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for AT,amp;T

Christian McCaffrey and Olivia Culpo

Double trouble! The two look elegant and elegant in their stylish outfits in the celebration of AT,amp;T TV Super Saturday Night.

Star sightings of Super Bowl 2020, Paul Rudd

Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for AT,amp;T

Paul Rudd

The Marvel star smiles at the celebration of AT,amp;T TV Super Saturday Night.

Guy Fieri, star sighting of the Super Bowl 2020

Wheels up

Guy Fieri

Fieri attends the Wheels Up Super Saturday Tailgate party in Miami.

Meek Mill, Jay-Z, Yo Gotti, sightings of Super Bowl 2020 stars, Fanatics Party

Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for fans

Meek Mill, Jay-Z and Yo Gotti

Three is a party! meek mill poses with Jay Z Y I gotti at the Fanatics Super Bowl Party on Saturday. The trio pays tribute to the deceased Kobe Bryant.

Kevin Hart, sightings of Super Bowl 2020 stars, Fanatics Party

Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for fans

Kevin Hart

the Upside down The actor raises his Kobe shirt for everyone to see at the Fanatics Super Bowl Party.

Danielle Herrington, Jasmine Sanders, sightings of Super Bowl 2020 stars, Fanatics Party

Mike Coppola / Getty Images for fans

Danielle Herrington and Jasmine Sanders

Make a pose! The models show their love and support for Bryant at the Fanatics Super Bowl Party.

Post Malone, sightings of Super Bowl 2020 stars, Fanatics Party

Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for fans

Post Malone

During his performance at Fanatics Super Bowl Party, Posty honors the NBA legend by rocking his famous "24,quot; jersey.

Meek Mill, Andrew Taggart, sightings of Super Bowl 2020 stars, Fanatics Party

Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for fans

Meek Mill and Andrew Taggart

The rapper and DJ pay tribute to the late star of the Lakers with purple and gold t-shirts Fanatics Super Bowl Party.

Swizz Beatz, Dwyane Wade, sightings of Super Bowl 2020 stars

Mike Coppola / Getty Images for fans

Swizz Beatz and Dwyane Wade

The dynamic duo take a picture together at the Fanatics Super Bowl Party. The two also seemed to be combined with similar outfits, with burgundy stripes.

Guy Fieri, star sighting of the Super Bowl 2020

Wheels up

Guy Fieri

The Food Network star attends the Wheels Up Super Saturday Tailgate party.

Emily Ratajkowski, sightings of Super Bowl 2020 stars

Tasos Katopodis / Getty Images for fans

Emily Ratajkowski

The supermodel shines at the star-filled event with its sunny yellow outfit at the Fanatics Super Bowl Party.

La La Anthony, Super Bowl 2020 Star Sightings

Craig Barritt / Getty Images for McDonald & # 39; s

La Anthony

Snack time! The Hollywood actress celebrates the Big Game with McDonald & # 39; s and Bootsy Bellows.

Kevin Hart, sighting of Super Bowl 2020 stars

Tasos Katopodis / Getty Images for fans

Kevin Hart

The 40-year-old comedian poses at the Fanatics Super Bowl party.

Jasmine Sanders, Super Bowl 2020 Star Sightings

Mike Coppola / Getty Images for Wheels Up

Jasmine Sanders

Prior to game day, the supermodel attends the Wheels Up "Rao & # 39; s By The Beach,quot; pop-up restaurant in collaboration with Rao & # 39; s and W South Beach.

Post Malone, sightings of Super Bowl 2020 stars

Tasos Katopodis / Getty Images for fans

Post Malone

Rapper "Wow,quot; matches the rug with a light blue suit at the Fanatics Super Bowl Party.

Eiza González, star sighting of the Super Bowl 2020

Jason Kempin / Getty Images

Eiza Gonzalez

Less is more! the Baby driver The star sizzles in a tight black dress that features side cuts.

Jon Hamm, sightings of Super Bowl 2020 stars

Jason Kempin / Getty Images

Jon Hamm

the Crazy men alum is all smiles in the ninth annual honors edition of the NFL.

Kate Bosworth, star sighting of the Super Bowl 2020

Jason Kempin / Getty Images

Kate Bosworth

Bosworth lights the room in a bright orange dress at the ninth annual NFL awards.

Ciara, Russell Wilson

@TheHapaBlonde / BACKGRID

Ciara and Russell Wilson

The singer and her husband soccer star enjoy a romantic night in Miami before the 2020 Super Bowl.

Star sightings of Super Bowl 2020, Shaquille O & # 39; Neal

Jason Koerner / Getty Images

Shaquille O & # 39; Neal

The legend of the NBA, also known as DJ DieselHe performs on stage at his Shaq & # 39; s Fun House party at the Mana Wynwood Convention Center in Miami.

Sightings of Super Bowl 2020 stars, Snoop Dogg

John Parra / Getty Images for Bud Light

Snoop Dogg

The rapper performs at the Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest concert at the American Airlines Arena in Miami.

2020 Super Bowl Star Sightings - Machine Gun Kelly, French Montana

worldredeye.com

Kelly & French Montana machine gun

Star sightings of Super Bowl 2020, Lance Bass, Michael Turchin

Jerritt Clark / Getty Images for In The Know Experiences

Lance Bass and Michael Turchin

The couple attends the Bootsy On The Water Miami Takeover 2020 party.

Star sightings of Super Bowl 2020, Post Malone

Jerritt Clark / Getty Images for In The Know Experiences

Post Malone

The rapper performs at the Bootsy On The Water Miami Takeover 2020 party.

Star sightings of Super Bowl 2020, La La Anthony

Cassidy Sparrow / Getty images for In The Know Experiences

La Anthony

The star appears at the Bootsy On The Water Miami Takeover 2020 party.

Star sightings of Super Bowl 2020, Lil John

Robin Marchant / Getty Images

Lil john

What? The rapper attends the pre-2020 Super Bowl Leather and Laces 2020 party at the Soho Studio in Miami.

Star sightings of Super Bowl 2020, Kevin Hart

Cassidy Sparrow / Getty images for In The Know Experiences

Kevin Hart

The actor and comedian attends the Bootsy On The Water Miami Takeover 2020 party.

Harry Styles, Lizzo

Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for Pandora

Harry Styles and Lizzo

Blame your juice! The artists join in the SiriusXM & Pandora Opening Drive Super Concert series.

Demi Lovato, Radio Andy by SiriusXM

Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for SiriusXM

Demi lovato

Before singing the national anthem on Super Bowl Sunday, the pop star sits with Andy Cohen for his show SiriusXM.

2020 Super Bowl star sightings: SI models Jasmine Sanders, Kate Bock, Olivia Culpo, Josephine Skriver and Camille Kostek

Cindy Ord / Getty Images for SiriusXM

Jasmine Sanders, Kate Bock, Olivia Culpo, Josephine Skriver and Camille Kostek

Illustrated Sports models, assemble!

Watch ME! News mornings from Monday to Friday at 7 a.m. and don't miss our Oscars 2020: Internal E Guide Special Friday, February 7 at 11 p.m.

%MINIFYHTMLb467fa20a72f134ed5d8a5f03bc7827217%

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©