Cardi B, Paul Rudd and other celebrities seen in the Super Bowl 2020

Cardi B and husband Make up for they were among several celebrities seen in the 2020 Super Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami on Sunday.
The rapper "Money,quot; posted on it Instagram Story a video of Demi lovatothe highly praised performance of National Anthem. Offset also posted videos on his Instagram story, including a clip of him and his wife sitting in a VIP box, writing: "It's been 4 years since I met the woman of my life." He also said he bet the Chiefs $ 50,000.
The couple showed up later in the jumbotron.
Beyoncé and Jay-Z were also stained in the stadium, sitting next to his eldest daughter Blue ivy carter, 8, and watching Lovato's performance. Previously, Jay-Z and the couple's little girl were photographed walking in the field before the game. Bey also posted photos of the Super Bowl on her Instagram page.
Other celebrities seen in the Super Bowl: Emily Ratajkowski Y Alex Rodriguez, fiancée of the half-time show co-headliner Jennifer Lopez.
Paul Rudd, who supports the Kansas City Chiefs to beat the San Francisco 49ers, attended the game with his friends Jeremy Renner Y Miles Teller. Rudd, who starred with Renner in Marvel's blockbuster last year. Avengers Final Game, grew up in the suburb of Lenexa in Kansas City, KS.
Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic
Jeremy Renner, Paul Rudd and Miles Teller
The trio is ready to cheer on their favorite teams!
David J Phillip / AP / Shutterstock
Jay Z
But first, let me take a selfie …
David J Phillip / AP / Shutterstock
Jay-Z and Blue Ivy
The father-daughter duo enjoys a sweet moment in the field before the game begins.
Instagram / Offset
Cardi B and Offset
The two watch the Super Bowl from a VIP box.
Elsa / Getty Images
Demi lovato
The 27-year-old star offers an incredible performance of the National Anthem.
Matt York / AP / Shutterstock
Emily Ratajkowski
Landing! The supermodel plays in the field before the initial serve.
Kevin Mazur / WireImage
Alex Rodriguez and Natasha Alexander Rodriguez
A-Rod goes out to the field with his teenage daughter, ahead of the game.
Instagram / Matthew McConaughey
Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves
The couple that matches, stays together! The couple of many years seems to be ready for the Super Bowl 2020 celebrations.
MediaPunch / Shutterstock
Cardi B
Rapper "Press,quot; takes the stage at the Vewtopia Music Festival at Marlin & # 39; s Park in Miami.
Eugene Gologursky / Getty Images for MCM
Paris Hilton
The socialite shows her skills at the MCM x Rolling Pre-Super Bowl Event on Saturday night.
Eugene Gologursky / Getty Images for MCM
Ciara
Ciara He steals the show with his elegant jersey dress at the MCM x Rolling Pre-Super Bowl party at SLS Miami.
Eugene Gologursky / Getty Images for MCM
Diddy and DJ Khaled
Diddy Y DJ Khaled Everyone smiles on the red carpet while they attend the MCM x Rolling Pre-Super Bowl party.
Kevin Winter / Getty Images for Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest
Dan Smyers, Demi Lovato and Shay Mooney
Name a more iconic trio! The country duo Dan + Shay act with Demi lovato at the Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest.
Noam Galai / Getty Images
Halsey
Halsey offers an excellent performance on Night Two of BUDX Miami by Budweiser.
Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for AT,amp;T
Lady Gaga
The Oscar winner illuminates the room with a striking suit at the AT,amp;T TV Super Saturday Night event.
Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for AT,amp;T
Karrueche Tran and Victor Cruz
A couple of goals! The dynamic duo comes out in style at the AT,amp;T TV Super Saturday Night party.
Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for AT,amp;T
Jamie Foxx
I bet as always! Foxx steps on the carpet with a tailored gray suit at the AT,amp;T TV Super Saturday Night event.
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for AT,amp;T
Charles Melton and Casey Cott
the Riverdale The stars arrived at the AT,amp;T TV Super Saturday Night event in Miami.
Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for AT,amp;T
Christian McCaffrey and Olivia Culpo
Double trouble! The two look elegant and elegant in their stylish outfits in the celebration of AT,amp;T TV Super Saturday Night.
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for AT,amp;T
Paul Rudd
The Marvel star smiles at the celebration of AT,amp;T TV Super Saturday Night.
Wheels up
Guy Fieri
Fieri attends the Wheels Up Super Saturday Tailgate party in Miami.
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for fans
Meek Mill, Jay-Z and Yo Gotti
Three is a party! meek mill poses with Jay Z Y I gotti at the Fanatics Super Bowl Party on Saturday. The trio pays tribute to the deceased Kobe Bryant.
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for fans
Kevin Hart
the Upside down The actor raises his Kobe shirt for everyone to see at the Fanatics Super Bowl Party.
Mike Coppola / Getty Images for fans
Danielle Herrington and Jasmine Sanders
Make a pose! The models show their love and support for Bryant at the Fanatics Super Bowl Party.
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for fans
Post Malone
During his performance at Fanatics Super Bowl Party, Posty honors the NBA legend by rocking his famous "24,quot; jersey.
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for fans
Meek Mill and Andrew Taggart
The rapper and DJ pay tribute to the late star of the Lakers with purple and gold t-shirts Fanatics Super Bowl Party.
Mike Coppola / Getty Images for fans
Swizz Beatz and Dwyane Wade
The dynamic duo take a picture together at the Fanatics Super Bowl Party. The two also seemed to be combined with similar outfits, with burgundy stripes.
Wheels up
Guy Fieri
The Food Network star attends the Wheels Up Super Saturday Tailgate party.
Tasos Katopodis / Getty Images for fans
Emily Ratajkowski
The supermodel shines at the star-filled event with its sunny yellow outfit at the Fanatics Super Bowl Party.
Craig Barritt / Getty Images for McDonald & # 39; s
La Anthony
Snack time! The Hollywood actress celebrates the Big Game with McDonald & # 39; s and Bootsy Bellows.
Tasos Katopodis / Getty Images for fans
Kevin Hart
The 40-year-old comedian poses at the Fanatics Super Bowl party.
Mike Coppola / Getty Images for Wheels Up
Jasmine Sanders
Prior to game day, the supermodel attends the Wheels Up "Rao & # 39; s By The Beach,quot; pop-up restaurant in collaboration with Rao & # 39; s and W South Beach.
Tasos Katopodis / Getty Images for fans
Post Malone
Rapper "Wow,quot; matches the rug with a light blue suit at the Fanatics Super Bowl Party.
Jason Kempin / Getty Images
Eiza Gonzalez
Less is more! the Baby driver The star sizzles in a tight black dress that features side cuts.
Jason Kempin / Getty Images
Jon Hamm
the Crazy men alum is all smiles in the ninth annual honors edition of the NFL.
Jason Kempin / Getty Images
Kate Bosworth
Bosworth lights the room in a bright orange dress at the ninth annual NFL awards.
@TheHapaBlonde / BACKGRID
Ciara and Russell Wilson
The singer and her husband soccer star enjoy a romantic night in Miami before the 2020 Super Bowl.
Jason Koerner / Getty Images
Shaquille O & # 39; Neal
The legend of the NBA, also known as DJ DieselHe performs on stage at his Shaq & # 39; s Fun House party at the Mana Wynwood Convention Center in Miami.
John Parra / Getty Images for Bud Light
Snoop Dogg
The rapper performs at the Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest concert at the American Airlines Arena in Miami.
worldredeye.com
Kelly & French Montana machine gun
Jerritt Clark / Getty Images for In The Know Experiences
Lance Bass and Michael Turchin
The couple attends the Bootsy On The Water Miami Takeover 2020 party.
Jerritt Clark / Getty Images for In The Know Experiences
Post Malone
The rapper performs at the Bootsy On The Water Miami Takeover 2020 party.
Cassidy Sparrow / Getty images for In The Know Experiences
La Anthony
The star appears at the Bootsy On The Water Miami Takeover 2020 party.
Robin Marchant / Getty Images
Lil john
What? The rapper attends the pre-2020 Super Bowl Leather and Laces 2020 party at the Soho Studio in Miami.
Cassidy Sparrow / Getty images for In The Know Experiences
Kevin Hart
The actor and comedian attends the Bootsy On The Water Miami Takeover 2020 party.
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for Pandora
Harry Styles and Lizzo
Blame your juice! The artists join in the SiriusXM & Pandora Opening Drive Super Concert series.
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for SiriusXM
Demi lovato
Before singing the national anthem on Super Bowl Sunday, the pop star sits with Andy Cohen for his show SiriusXM.
Cindy Ord / Getty Images for SiriusXM
Jasmine Sanders, Kate Bock, Olivia Culpo, Josephine Skriver and Camille Kostek
Illustrated Sports models, assemble!
Watch ME! News mornings from Monday to Friday at 7 a.m. and don't miss our Oscars 2020: Internal E Guide Special Friday, February 7 at 11 p.m.
%MINIFYHTMLb467fa20a72f134ed5d8a5f03bc7827217%