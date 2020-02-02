Bruno Fernandes will deliver at Manchester United, says Diogo Dalot | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTML9d992423ec23af8cf25b91a17016fdd311% %MINIFYHTML9d992423ec23af8cf25b91a17016fdd312%





Bruno Fernandes with his Manchester United teammates Fred, Diogo Dalot and Andreas Pereira during their first training session in Carrington

Diogo Dalot of Manchester United is confident that his compatriot Bruno Fernandes will not only handle the pressure on Old Trafford, but will flourish.

A long saga of transfers with Sporting Lisbon finally paid off on Thursday when the 25-year-old completed his switch to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Fernandes reached a lot of fanfare, but the midfielder comfortably handled the pressure in a promising debut against Wolves.

The 25-year-old was United's biggest threat in Saturday's draw and Dalot, who was close to winning the victory to death, believes Portugal's international will flourish in Old Trafford.

"The players knew that Bruno was a very good player, of course," said the side.

"It is different to see him abroad and then see him in training every day. He will bring us a lot."

"I think he will be a very good player for us and will help us build this team."

When asked if Fernandes can cope with the pressure that comes with expectations, Dalot said: "Yes, he is an experienced player. He played abroad for many years and you knew he could come here and do a great job."

"For me, it was not a surprise and I think it will show us much more, but it was a fantastic debut for him."

While Fernandes was a well-known name, Dalot answered many questions from his companions about his countryman, whom he took the lead to help settle in United.

"When I arrived I had coaches and Portuguese staff," said the right-back, who was brought by José Mourinho in 2018.

"They helped me a lot and when it came I tried to do the same because I had a Portuguese, a player I knew."

"I'm just trying to help him establish himself with the whole team."

The winter break should accelerate Fernandes' acclimatization to life at United, which does not return to action until its journey to face Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

"It will be a good training ground for us to work hard," Dalot said of the trip to Spain.

"Now the players have a few days to rest and that is also important, being with our families again and then being ready to go again."

"More than ever for boys who have played week after week, game after game."

Diogo Dalot is determined to fight for his place at Manchester United

"I think it's good for them to have a rest and then come back for the second part of the season."

Dalot is confident that this part of the campaign will be a success, since he only made seven appearances in all competitions during an injury season.

"It feels good to start feeling safe again and feeling comfortable with my physical condition," said the 20-year-old.

"I'm going to push hard and make sure I deserve to play here. That's why I signed to come here. I want to be the best right back that can be at Manchester United."

"The (injuries) are experiences that I need to live. It's football and you must be prepared for this kind of challenge."

"Of course I was young when all this happened, but in my mind I always try to be positive and in the future I will be strong, physically and mentally.

"I'm going to fight to play. I think I have the ability to play as a right back in this club and I need to prove it."