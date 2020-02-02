Breaking down the video Andy Reid Punt, Pass and Kick, an incredible piece of NFL history

%MINIFYHTML2997e10a28530e6a368b31bf3655725911% %MINIFYHTML2997e10a28530e6a368b31bf3655725912%

If Chiefs coach Andy Reid leads his team to victory in Super Bowl 54 on Sunday, it will be the second best achievement of his football career.

What could you lead with the Vince Lombardi trophy? Easy. His video of Punt, Pass and Kick from 50 years ago, one of the most incredible documents in the history of the NFL. If you have no idea what I'm talking about, let me bring some big adult son energy into your life.

That clip is from a competition of Punt, Pass and Kick held on December 13, 1971. During the halftime of a Monday Night Football game between the Rams and the Redskins, Reid, 13, joined others. Young people in Los Angeles. Colosseum and …

Wait to? Is the boy who just retired from his job at the factory after 35 years of entering and leaving a teenager? Is this not a matter of father and son?

(Side note: Were the people in the production truck so surprised at Reid's size that they spelled his name wrong? "What are the Rams players doing on the field? Wait, are you a participant? Do we verify your birth certificate? Oh! Let's put your name on the screen! Yes, Andrew Ried!")

How old and tall was Andy Reid in the PPK video?

"His waist was probably twice as big as mine," Reid's childhood friend Ted Pallas told Sports Illustrated, "and was probably eight inches one foot taller than everyone."

One of Reid's physical education teachers assumed that he landed around 6-2 and 200 pounds at age 13. Using those measures, Reid was about the same size as the current Chief of Chiefs Security, Daniel Sorensen (6-2, 208 pounds). Sorensen is 29 years old.

In an old ESPN interview, Reid told Jon Gruden that his 34th shirt had to be taken out of the Rams' locker room because none of the youth sizes could handle such an absolute unit. He could have gotten his stop in the second half if that number did not belong to the Rams runner, Les Josephson.

Reid also noted that the little action figure behind him was only eight years old, which makes this image less ridiculous, but only a little.

(Another side note: Vegas must have eliminated the odds of the board once someone saw Reid standing near the other children. There is no reason to take that measure.)

Did Andy Reid win the Punt, Pass and Kick competition?

So, the big question: did Reid win the competition?

"I'm pretty sure he won, because he won a really good trophy," Bobby Volkel, another friend of Reid at the time, told Sports Illustrated, although no one has officially confirmed the final results. There is no additional filming of the kicking or kicking parts of the event, but if someone managed to defeat him, Reid could simply have pushed the champion into a locker and taken the trophy home while smoking a cigarette.

After his success at Punt, Pass and Kick, Reid played as an offensive tackle at Glendale Junior College before transferring to Brigham Young University. It was listed as an offensive tackle of 6-3, 233 pounds for the Cougars, not a lot of growth after 13, but it wasn't all necessary considering that Reid was built as a man ready to ask you how you want him to cook Your hamburger on Sunday's family barbecue.

Or, perhaps more precisely, how he likes his pork.

#Chiefs Coach Andy Reid has 9 grandchildren. He was asked about them: “They keep you young. And at the same time they make you feel old. It's like sweet and sour pork. " Poetry. – Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 30, 2020

Reid, now 61, can polish an impressive training curriculum with a title, but regardless of the result, he will always be remembered as a star of Punt, Pass and Kick, a true strong hero for most masses.

We greet you, Andrew Ried.