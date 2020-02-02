Bosses use the old school cheat game to break through in Super Bowl 54

Super Bowl 54 had a "Special Philadelphia,quot; moment early in the first half: a trick in the fourth attempt in the red zone with a great twist.

The Chiefs faced fourth and 1 from the 49ers' 5-yard line in the first quarter when coach Andy Reid called a play that was a part Notre Dame box, a part of the performance of temptations.

Patrick Mahomes and his three fieldmates formed in a single wing formation, with runner Damien Williams taking the direct hit behind an unbalanced line. Mahomes added to the trickeration by faking a deep back pitch.

Williams 'race to San Francisco 1 prepared Mahomes' touchdown race in a quarterback option two plays later for the first points (and advantage) of the Chiefs game.

It seems that Reid had the work stored in the memory bank and was ready to take it out for a special occasion, according to Bucky Brooks of the NFL Network:

When I talked to Andy Reid in the NFL Combine, he told me about how fun it is to watch college videos and steal ideas. Single-wing plays and Speed ​​Option races drawn directly from university playbooks. Give credit for being open to new ideas as an "old,quot; coach #SuperBowl – Bucky Brooks (@BuckyBrooks) February 3, 2020

The race will be among the best gadget moves in Super Bowl history, right there with the reverse game and the Eagles got against the Patriots in Super Bowl 52, with Trey Burton against Nick Foles. Leave it in the hands of a former creative Eagles coach to add it to the list.