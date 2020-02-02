Beyonce's mother, Tina Knowles-Lawson, reveals her real name before changing it

The biggest fans of Beyonce Knowles know that the real name of the singer and songwriter is Beyoncé Giselle Knowles-Carter. BET states that the star's first name is actually a tribute to his mother, Tina Knowles-Lawson, whose French maiden name is Beyincé, which is pronounced as "bay-EN-say."

Although many of the singer's fans may know this simple fact, online fans still want to know more about the Queen's mother. BET reported that they recently searched the Google search feature that shows some of the most frequently asked questions about them and others.

One of those search queries is the real name of Tina Knowles. The mother of the star, 66, revealed the details. Reportedly, Tina recently came out to reveal her true identity, which is Tina Beyincé Knowles-Lawson, but Célestine is her real name.

While many argue that her real name is beautiful, Tina states that she thought it would be better to have the name, Linda Smith, because of her simplicity. Tina explained that when she was little, having a strange name wasn't something as cool as now.

As a child, her name was Célestine Beyincé, but then she changed it to Tina because it seemed so much cooler. The star admitted that he actually changed it when he was in sixth grade. Beyoncé's mother, born in Texas, added that her full name is Célestine Beyincé Knowles-Lawson.

Tina Knowles is the mother of Solange Knowles and Beyonce. This is otherwise positive news compared to some of the reports that have recently been published about the Knowles family. Dylan Fisher reported in September 2019 that Beyonce was involved in a legal dispute over the name of her daughter, Blue Ivy Carter.

Beyonce argued in court documents that he had every right to mark the name, Blue Ivy Carter. Wendy Morales reportedly took Beyonce to court for a trademark dispute over the name. Wendy's company name is Blue Ivy.

Reportedly, the couple has been fighting in court for years. However, Morales claims that he has used the name for a long time and that he had every right to continue using the title for his business.

Surprisingly, social media users have not been on Beyonce's side, arguing that Morales had the name first and accusing Beyonce of intimidating her with her celebrity status and her well-paid legal team.



