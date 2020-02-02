Beyonce and Jay-Z sit during the performance of the national anthem in Super Bowl LIV

Instagram

The singer of & # 39; Run the World (Girls) & # 39; and her husband, as well as her daughter, Blue Ivy, do not stand up while Demi Lovato sings & # 39; The Star-Spangled Banner & # 39; before the game.

Beyonce Knowles Y Jay Z He refused to stand up during the performance of the national anthem in Super Bowl LIV. The Carters, including their daughter Blue Ivy, chose to sit while Demi lovato He delivered a perfect version of "The Star-Spangled Banner" before the game began on Sunday, February 2 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

In a video obtained by TMZ, the couple and their eldest son were seen in their seats while almost everyone around them stood up. However, one guy, who seemed to be a family bodyguard, was standing.

After, DJ Khaled He came to greet Bey and Jay-Z, and then dried the security guard.

It was a surprising move for the couple considering Jay-Z's association with the NFL. Last year, the founder of Roc Nation was chosen as the new "live music entertainment strategist" of the NFL, who will consult for the NFL on entertainment and co-produce the Super Bowl halftime program, while contributing to the Inspire initiative. Change the league.

The 50-year-old rapper received criticism for his efforts with the NFL, and many accused him of betraying Colin Kaepernick, which has never been hired since 2017 after starting the kneeling movement in 2016.

In an interview before the Super Bowl, Jay-Z defended his association with the league, saying: "As long as real people are being hurt and marginalized and losing family members, then yes, I can take a couple of rounds of negative press." . "

He said about Colin's situation: "No one says it was not done wrong. It was done wrong." However, he added that his association with the NFL is for a greater cause, stating: "I would understand if it were three months ago. But it was three years ago and someone needs to say: & # 39; What do we do now? Because people continue dying? "