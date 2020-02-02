Benie Des Dieux, a possible contender for Hurdle Champion | Racing news





Benie Des Dieux and Paul Townend win the first Irish Stallion Champion EBF Grade 1 Annie Power Seas Champion Hurdle

The owner Rich Ricci has raised the possibility of complementing Benie Des Dieux for the Unibet Champion Hurdle in Cheltenham.

The nine-year-old boy trained by Willie Mullins currently has participations in the Mares Festival & # 39; Hurdle and the Paddy Power Stayers & # 39; Hurdle, but Ricci hasn't ruled out the two-mile championship.

Benie Des Dieux lined up for the Festival with a 21-minute spin in Galmoy Hurdle for more than three miles in Gowran last month, on his first 250-day outing.

Ricci told Racing TV: "I haven't talked to Willie yet. Would we complement her for the Hurdle Champion? I don't know.

"I don't know if it will be fast enough, but it's something you'll have to consider.

"I don't want to go into anything about whether she will run there or whatever. We haven't had an argument about it, but just considering how open the fence of champions is, you should think about it if it's a two-miler.

"She is very good for two and a half and three years, but she reminds me a little of Annie Power at Stayers & # 39; and that was a mistake. We should have opted for the Hurdle Champion.

"We will have to see, but it certainly has to be on the table."