Bella Hadid among victims of sexual harassment by Victoria's executives & # 39; s Secret

A new report details the alleged sexual conduct committed by former marketing director Ed Razek, who allegedly made obscene comments about Bella's breasts in 2018.

Bella Hadid and other models can put on a strong and perfect front when they walk towards Victoria's Secret. However, a conviction report recently published by The New York Times suggests that they are suffering behind the scenes due to the culture of "misogyny, intimidation and harassment" in the popular lingerie company and the fashion show giant.

The report details the alleged inappropriate sexual behavior by former marketing director Ed Razek, who allegedly made lascivious comments about Bella's breasts before the brand's annual televised fashion show in 2018. Ed was reportedly sitting in a sofa in the same room where the 23-year-old stunner was being measured. Then he allegedly said: "Forget the panties."

Later, it was said that Ed was making a joke saying that the television network would allow Bella to "walk the runway with those perfect breasts." In addition, the report states that Ed touched the crotch of another model on his underwear.

Following the report, Ed has published a statement in which he denied all accusations made against him. He said: "The accusations in this report are categorically false, misunderstood or taken out of context. I have been fortunate to work with countless world-class models and talented professionals and I am proud of the mutual respect we have with each other."

Neither Bella nor Victoria & # 39; s Secret have commented on the report.

Ed left his position at the company in August 2019 after a violent reaction from his interview with Vogue. He landed in hot water after trying to justify the lack of inclusion of transngender models of the program because "the program is a fantasy".

In duplicating his disastrous comments, he said about the large-scale models: "We market to whom we sell, and we do not market to everyone." He added: "We tried to make a television special for large sizes [in 2000]. No one had any interest in it, not yet."