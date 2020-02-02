BAFTA Film Awards 2020: the complete list of winners

With Kate Middleton Y Prince WilliamJoining the main movie stars in the audience, the winners of the 2014 EE Awards of the British Film Academy were revealed at a ceremony at the Royal Albert Hall in London on Sunday.

The winners included actors such as jester& # 39; s Joaquin Phoenix, Brad Pitt, who won for his role in Quentin Tarantino& # 39; s Once upon a time in HollywoodY Renee Zellweger, who won for his role as Judy Garland in Judy.

jester He won three awards in total. Sam Mendes& # 39; World War I drama 1917 He won seven awards, including the coveted award for best film.

Margot Robbie Y Scarlett Johansson both won double nominations but went home empty-handed.

The BAFTA took place a week before Oscar 2020 Awards.

See a complete list of BAFTA winners:

The best movie

1917

the Irish

jester

Once upon a time in Hollywood

Parasite

Principal actress

Renee Zellweger, Judy – WINNER

Jessie Buckley, wild Rose

Scarlett Johansson, Marriage history

Saoirse Ronan, Little woman

Charlize Theron, Bomb

Main actor

Joaquin Phoenix, jester – WINNER

Leonardo Dicaprio, Once upon a time in Hollywood

Adam Driver, Marriage history

Taron Egerton, Rocketman

Jonathan Pryce, The two potatoes