BAFTA Film Awards 2020: the complete list of winners

With Kate Middleton Y Prince WilliamJoining the main movie stars in the audience, the winners of the 2014 EE Awards of the British Film Academy were revealed at a ceremony at the Royal Albert Hall in London on Sunday.
The winners included actors such as jester& # 39; s Joaquin Phoenix, Brad Pitt, who won for his role in Quentin Tarantino& # 39; s Once upon a time in HollywoodY Renee Zellweger, who won for his role as Judy Garland in Judy.
jester He won three awards in total. Sam Mendes& # 39; World War I drama 1917 He won seven awards, including the coveted award for best film.
Margot Robbie Y Scarlett Johansson both won double nominations but went home empty-handed.
The BAFTA took place a week before Oscar 2020 Awards.
See a complete list of BAFTA winners:
The best movie
1917
the Irish
jester
Once upon a time in Hollywood
Parasite
Principal actress
Renee Zellweger, Judy – WINNER
Jessie Buckley, wild Rose
Scarlett Johansson, Marriage history
Saoirse Ronan, Little woman
Charlize Theron, Bomb
Main actor
Joaquin Phoenix, jester – WINNER
Leonardo Dicaprio, Once upon a time in Hollywood
Adam Driver, Marriage history
Taron Egerton, Rocketman
Jonathan Pryce, The two potatoes
Supporting Actress
Laura Dern Marriage history – WINNER
Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit
Florence Pugh Little woman
Margot Robbie Bomb
Margot Robbie Once upon a time in Hollywood
Secondary actor
Brad Pitt, Once upon a time in Hollywood – WINNER
Tom Hanks, A beautiful day in the neighborhood
Anthony Hopkins, The two potatoes
Al Pacino, the Irish
Joe Pesci, the Irish
Sony Pictures Entertainment
Best British movie
1917 – WINNER
Bait
For sama
Rocketman
I'm sorry, we miss you
The two potatoes
Exceptional debut of a British writer, director or producer
Mark Jenkin, Kate Byers, Linn Waite, Bait – WINNER
Waad Al-Kateab, Edward Watts, For sama
Alex Holmes Maid
Harry Wootliff, Only you
Álvaro Delgado-Aparicio, Altarpiece
Movie not in the English language
Parasite – WINNER
The farewell
For sama
Pain and glory
Portrait of a lady on fire
Documentary film
For sama – WINNER
American factory
Apollo 11
Diego Maradona
The big trick
Animated film
Klaus – WINNER
Frozen 2
A movie by Shaun The Sheep: Farmageddon
Toy Story 4
director
Sam Mendes 1917 – WINNER
Martin Scorsese, the Irish
Todd Phillips, jester
Quentin Tarantino, Once upon a time in Hollywood
Bong Joon Ho, Parasite
Original screenplay
Han Jin Won, Bong Joon-Ho, Parasite – WINNER
Susanna Fogel, Emily Halpern, Sarah Haskins, Katie Silberman, Smart reserve
Rian Johnson, Knives outside
Noah Baumbach Marriage history
Quentin Tarantino, Once upon a time in Hollywood
Adapted script
Taika Waititi, Jojo Rabbit – WINNER
Steven Zaillian the Irish
Todd Phillips, Scott Silver, jester
Greta Gerwig, Little woman
Anthony McCarten, The two potatoes
Original score
Hildur Guđnadóttir, Joker – WINNER
Thomas Newman, 1917
Michael Giacchino Jojo Rabbit
Alexandre Desplat, Little woman
John williams Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker
Foundry
Shayna Markowitz, jester – WINNER
Douglas Aibel, Francine Maisler, Marriage history
Victoria Thomas Once upon a time in Hollywood
Sarah Crowe, David Copperfield's personal story
Nina Gold The two potatoes
Cinematography
Roger Deakins, 1917 – WINNER
Rodrigo Prieto, the Irish
Lawrence Sher jester
Phedon Papamichael Le Mans & # 39; 66
Jarin Blaschke, The lighthouse
Edition
Andrew Buckland, Michael Mccusker, Le Mans & # 39; 66 – WINNER
Thelma Schoonmaker, the Irish
Tom Eagles, Jojo Rabbit
Jeff Groth, jester
Fred Raskin Once upon a time in Hollywood
Production design
Dennis Gassner, Lee Sandales, 1917 – WINNER
Bob Shaw, Regina Graves, the Irish
Ra Vincent, Nora Sopková, Jojo Rabbit
Mark Friedberg, Kris Moran, jester
Barbara Ling, Nancy Haigh, Once upon a time in Hollywood
Costume Design
Jacqueline Durran, Little Women – WINNER
Christopher Peterson, Sandy Powell, the Irish
Mayes C. Rubeo, Jojo Rabbit
Jany Temimem, Judy
Arianne Phillips, Once upon a time in Hollywood
Make up and hairstyle
Vivian Baker Kazu Hiro Anne Morgan Bombshell – WINNER
Naomi Donne 1917
Kay Georgiou, Nicki Ledermann, jester
Jeremy Woodhead, Judy
Lizzie Yianni Georgiou, Rocketman
Sound
Scott Millan, Oliver Tarney, Rachael Tate, Mark Taylor, Stuart Wilson, 1917 – WINNER
Tod Maitland, Alan Robert Murray, Tom Ozanich, Dean Zupancic, jester
David Giammarco, Paul Massey, Steven A. Morrow, Donald Sylvester, Le Mans & # 39; 66
Matthew Collinge, John Hayes, Mike Prestwood Smith, Danny Sheehan, Rocketman
David Acord, Andy Nelson, Christopher Scarabosio, Stuart Wilson, Matthew Wood, Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker
Special visual effects
Greg Butler, Guillaume Rocheron, Dominic Tuohy, 1917 – WINNER
Dan Deleeuw, Dan Sudick, Avengers Final Game
Leandro Estebecorena, Stephane Grabli, Pablo Helman, the Irish
Andrew R. Jones, Robert Legato, Elliot Newman, Adam Valdez, The Lion King
Roger Guyett, Paul Kavanagh, Neal Scanlan, Dominic Tuohy, Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker
British Short Animation
Maryam Mohajer, Grandpa was a romantic – WINNER
Kathrin Steinbacher, In his boots
Naaman Azhari, Lilia Laurel, The magic ship
British short film
Carol Dysinger, Elena Andreicheva, Learning to skate in a war zone (if you're a girl) – WINNER
Myriam Raja, Nathanael Baring, Azaar
Héctor Dockrill, Harri Kamalanathan, Benedict Turnbull, Laura Dockrill, Goldfish
Sasha Rainbow, Rosalind Croad, Kamali
Lena Headey, Anthony Fitzgerald, The trap
Rising Star Award
Micheal Ward – WINNER
Awkwafina
Jack lowden
Kaitlyn Dever
Kelvin Harrison Jr.
The BAFTA 2020 will take place on February 2 in London.
See the coverage of the red carpet of E! From the Oscar 2020 on Sunday February 9 from 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m.PT followed by the Oscars broadcast at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on ABC! And don't miss the ME! After the party Special at 11:30 p.m. ET / 8: 30 p.m. PT for a summary of the 2020 Academy Awards.
Watch ME! News mornings from Monday to Friday at 7 a.m. and don't miss our Oscars 2020: Internal E Guide Special Friday, February 7 at 11 p.m.