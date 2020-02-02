Bad Boys For Life remains at the top of the box office for 3 weeks in a row

Bad Boys for Life He has been in the top spot at the national box office for the past three weeks, a new MovieWeb report revealed. As most know Bad guys He presented a third installment of the classic franchise near the beginning of the year, and it has been a good sigh of relief for Sony Studios, which recently had several commercial failures.

Movie claims Bad Boys for Life He earned another $ 17.7 million at the box office last weekend, staying still in the number one position since its launch. Worldwide, the film has earned $ 290.7 million, with $ 148 million at the national box office.

Due to its $ 90 million budget, the film is certainly a commercial success. Other media outlets have claimed that a new sequel is already in process after the success of this latest film. Another movie to highlight is 1917 which may be the winner of the Best Movie at the Oscars this weekend.

Will Smith fans know Bad guys The movie was in process for years. The film also gave Martin Lawrence a much-needed victory in the entertainment industry after his fall of Hollywood thanks in the last decade.

Earlier this year, while promoting Bad Boys for Life, Will Smith, on the set of Tonight's show with Jimmy FallonHe explained why it took so long to do Bad Boys for Life

During his conversation, he included a rap song that tells the story of Will's career on the subject of Fresh Prince of Bel AirWill declared that it was crucial to make the film well. In other words, Smith wanted Bad Boys for Life Be more than just a money maker.

He wanted Bad Boys for Life being an "independent,quot; movie, a movie that is good by itself, regardless of the movies that preceded it. Speaking to Jimmy Fallon, Will also alluded to one of the Men in black aftermath, which he hinted felt like a disappointment.

It seems that Will got his wish.



