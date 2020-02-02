Ava DuVernay did not watch the 2020 Super Bowl while supporting Colin Kaepernick

%MINIFYHTML05101bd97c9d6288e4adbf7e33743cc611% %MINIFYHTML05101bd97c9d6288e4adbf7e33743cc612%

Padma Lakshmi, host of & # 39; Top Chef & # 39 ;, also shows her support, who posted a photo of herself on Instagram wearing the shirt of former San Francisco 49ers quarterback before the big game.

Ava DuVernay He is a faithful supporter of Colin Kaepernick. Amid controversies over the treatment of the National Football League towards the athlete, the filmmaker declares on Twitter that he will not see the Super Bowl LIV in solidarity with Kaepernick, who believes that the league "blacklisted him" because of his political stance.

The "When they see us"The director wrote on her Twitter account on Sunday, February 2:" Today, during the Super Bowl, the National Football League and its allies will disinfect and co-opt a black protest movement. "She continued writing with a link to an article. from Kaepernick: "I refuse to see that happen before my eyes as if everything was fine. Some things are worth more than an afternoon of football. "

She further criticized the organization in another publication. "& # 39; They are trying to erase it & # 39 ;, said New York Giants, Michael Thomas, vice president of the NFL Players Association," so DuVernay tweeted about Kaepernick. "Even if you're not going to talk about the controversy, at least talk about what he did in the field, which was electrifying."

Also showing his support for Kaepernick was Padma Lakshmi. The "The best chef"The hostess posted a photo of herself on Instagram wearing the shirt of the former quarterback of the San Francisco 49ers before the big game." Scream with courage, "so he captioned the post.

"When people ask me who I'm cheering for, I say [Kaepernick]," a follower wrote in the comments section. "Queen Yasssss!" added a follower with someone else saying, "I've been rocking my shirt 7 [Kaepernick shirt number] !!"

Kaepernick's absence continues in the 2020 Super Bowl. He claimed that the NFL and his 32 teams did not sign it after he began protesting the players kneeling during the national anthem to call attention to racial injustices such as police brutality against people of color in 2016.