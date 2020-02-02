Australia's volunteer firefighters are heroes. But are they enough?

BATLOW, Australia – Most of the fires that Michael Blenkins put out since he became a volunteer firefighter in the 1980s required little more than running to a nearby farm and cleaning the flames to the ankles. In and out in maybe an hour, then back to work as a teacher.

When he convinced his eldest son, Edmund, to join the rural fire brigade at age 16, he thought less of the danger than the camaraderie.

But in Australia, climate change and the huge fires it feeds have erased the old normal. Instead of the usual three or four days a year, the Blenkins have been fighting fires around their mountain town, Batlow, for a month. They have repeatedly put 12-hour days. And the danger has been immense: on January 4, they almost died in a firestorm.

"There were flames everywhere," said Mr. Blenkins, a formal man in a uniform manner, a recent day, with a dress shirt sticking out from under his firefighter's equipment. "It was like the Titanic: we thought we were prepared to handle it, and we weren't."