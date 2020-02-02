Australia's volunteer firefighters are heroes. But are they enough?

BATLOW, Australia – Most of the fires that Michael Blenkins put out since he became a volunteer firefighter in the 1980s required little more than running to a nearby farm and cleaning the flames to the ankles. In and out in maybe an hour, then back to work as a teacher.
When he convinced his eldest son, Edmund, to join the rural fire brigade at age 16, he thought less of the danger than the camaraderie.
But in Australia, climate change and the huge fires it feeds have erased the old normal. Instead of the usual three or four days a year, the Blenkins have been fighting fires around their mountain town, Batlow, for a month. They have repeatedly put 12-hour days. And the danger has been immense: on January 4, they almost died in a firestorm.
"There were flames everywhere," said Mr. Blenkins, a formal man in a uniform manner, a recent day, with a dress shirt sticking out from under his firefighter's equipment. "It was like the Titanic: we thought we were prepared to handle it, and we weren't."
For more than a century, Australia has managed the landscape by taking advantage of the altruism and kinship of its people. In a challenging terrain colonized after the United States, it was not the mythical cowboy who tamed the Australian border; It was the egalitarian collective, the farmers who worked together to protect the land, with fire as the main threat.
That culture of shared responsibility in a sparsely populated continent still remains. Even in the worst fire days of this season, about 90 percent of firefighters who fight fires have volunteered like Michael and Edmund Blenkins, an unrivaled proportion in any other developed country where wildfires break out.
But their agonizing efforts reveal more than the courage to help your neighbor who has won the worldwide acclaim of Australia's volunteers. His experience also points to the risks, tensions and burdens of a new era of forest fires. Fire experts describe what is happening as a new phenomenon, which the country faces with a firefighting strategy of the past.
Climate change has made an arid nation even more fuel and deadly. Today's fires are monstrous omnivores that have been loaded across more than 43 million acres of forest, small towns and coastal suburbs since July, according to the Australian Department of Interior, with around 100 fires still lit.
"I can't imagine a system that can handle so many fires, and so intense, in a country as extensive as the one Australia has faced in this long season," said Stephen Pyne, a fire historian at Arizona State University. But, he added, "the brigades were designed for a different time and a set of conditions."
The cost of firefighters is increasing: on January 23, three American crew members died when their fire plane crashed in the snowy mountains; 11 firefighters in total have died this season. And climate scientists predict that future years may be even worse.
Prime Minister Scott Morrison has promised that Australia will adapt to the threat through technological change, but has ruled out moving away from fossil fuels or drastically reducing the country's emissions. Instead, after being severely criticized for a late response, he has preferred to work on the edge of the problem, with more money to fight aerial fires and request research on forest fire management.
Many firefighters now demand a more ambitious reevaluation. Some want compensation and professional training. Others want better equipment and more help for the preventive burning of weeds, along with stricter construction standards, and perhaps even a carbon tax that would raise money to boost fire fighting and reconstruction.
What they agree on is that something has changed. A few days of firefighting have become weeks and months, and with the summer not over until March, the work is not yet finished.
Batlow is typical of cities that struggle with the new conditions, although a little better. Unlike many of its rural peers, the city of apple and logging of 1,300 people has a growing population. Its fire brigade has about 30 members, including a half-dozen younger recruits like Edmund Blenkins, which are rare finds in withered cities where most firefighters have more than 60.
The team of the brigade has also been greatly improved. On a recent afternoon, Bob Bowman, 82, former president of the brigade, leafed through a soft blue notebook containing the minutes of his first meetings in 1944.
"At the beginning, you appeared with what you had," he said.
Now the brigade has two small trucks and a Class 1 tank that can pump 400 gallons of water per minute. In the heat of recent fires, parts of that off-road beast now melt and warp.
In its first three years of service, before the fires this season, the truck's pump registered 36 hours of use. In mid-January, the indicator showed 88.
"We are all seeing firsthand the incredible risk of mass fires, with its ability to eliminate cities, thousands of homes and almost an entire country," said Frank Lima, vice president of the International Firefighters Association. "With so much at stake at all times everywhere, relying on volunteer firefighters, however brave they may be, remains a tremendous risk."
Nationally, fire veterans worry about lack of consistent quality and training. There is no annual fitness test or emergency driving test for volunteer firefighters. It is known that some brigade leaders doubt because they are not sure that people in the truck can handle an aggressive fire.
Firefighters in the area where Americans died on Thursday also complained that intermediate managers had been too quick to lower the levels of fire threat, which created greater risks when the flames resurface.
For individual firefighters, the pressure of accepting everything in silence, of being the stoic hero, can be overwhelming. Volunteers must balance fires with work and family. There may even be pressure from neighbors for special treatment and complaints if their homes are not saved.
Then there is the property of firefighters, who often leave to save others.
More than a week after the terrible fires raged with Batlow on January 4, the Blenkins family had not yet moved back to the white ranch they call Grand Oak. He lost power and barely escaped total destruction, with blackened grass stopping a few meters from the walls.
One afternoon, after a full day of putting out fires, Mr. Blenkins and his son, along with the rest of the family, worked until nightfall trying to protect their property from other bad weather and winds.
Edmund Blenkins, 19, used a tractor to push the charred remains near the burned and buckled shed that contained his father's destroyed 1959 Vauxhall. Michael Blenkins, 49, and his youngest son, Atticus, 14, uprooted trees and branches from the terrace of the house.
"I'm just doing it again," Blenkins said. "I did this a few days ago."
His eyes fell tired. After quitting a job in the government in the late 1990s, he became a high school teacher, principal and, finally, president of the fire brigade. When it was time to flee the fires the first time, his wife took a painting of the family. Michael took ties, dress shirts and a suit.
Edmund Blenkins, an apprentice of electricity at a local wood factory, behaved like a soldier, competent beyond his years. It also harbored more anger than a polite company would appreciate.
"I'm worried about him," said his mother, Sulari Gentill, a novelist originally from Sri Lanka who moved to Australia when he was 6 years old. "He is too young to deal with this."
Then she shared what her husband and son had hesitated to disclose: on January 4, they thought they were going to die.
It was just after 2 p.m. when the fires began to throw embers and the wind began to spin. Requests for help moved from the hills to the city when Roger Watkins, the apple farmer behind the wheel of the tanker truck carrying the Blenkins, entered the burning epicenter.
"That's all, boys," Watkins said when they reached the east side of Batlow, where several houses were on fire. "Group hug."
Grass and house fires came from all directions. For hours, they controlled a fire and then ran to another. At one point, feeling trapped, Michael Blenkins jumped to the back of the truck. He pulled the hose from the center of the vehicle, where he was normally, to be next to his son when the end came.
"It was like having a fire cage around it," Blenkins said. "We couldn't leave, we were the only ones there."
Most of the crews of the nearby towns had already left. As volunteers, the brigades are deployed. Some believed that their own communities were threatened by fires; others panicked or thought that Batlow could not be saved.
The Blenkins crew escaped several nearby calls, then continued fighting fires until 3 a.m., with the last house sending the asbestos smell.
It was all a sign that Australia's volunteer system is being tested by new extremes.
Volunteers across Australia silently admit in interviews that have sometimes felt as if they were fighting hell alone. Payment, they say, is less important than training, competition and openness about what they face, not only now but in the future.
"We will fight these fires for months," said Edmund Blenkins. "If it's not here, it will be somewhere else. And then there will be more.
Isabella Kwai contributed reporting from Sydney, Australia.