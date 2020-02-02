Australian Open 2020: Joe Salisbury wins men's doubles with Rajeev Ram | Tennis news

%MINIFYHTML1ebd0b5071a52867f63ed74fee7a0d4f11% %MINIFYHTML1ebd0b5071a52867f63ed74fee7a0d4f12%

Joe Salisbury (left) and Rajeev Ram won the men's doubles title at the Australian Open

Britain's Joe Salisbury claimed his first Grand Slam title alongside American Rajeev Ram in the men's doubles at the Australian Open.

Salisbury and Ram reached the final at Rod Laver Arena as favorites against Australian wild cards Max Purcell and Luke Saville and justified it with a 6-4 6-2 victory.

Salisbury follows in the footsteps of Jamie Murray, who won this title in 2016 with Brazilian Bruno Soares, and joins the Scotsman, 2012 Wimbledon champion Jonny Marray and Roger Taylor as the only British winners of Slam trophies in men's doubles in the It was Open.

British interest in the doubles is still focused on Murray, but London-born Salisbury, 27, has enjoyed a rapid rise to become the country's leading exponent in the format after a surprise run to the Wimbledon semifinals in 2018 .

Salisbury and Ram celebrate with the trophy

Salisbury and Ram qualified together for the ATP Finals for the first time in November and this title will raise them to four and five in the world rankings, respectively.

They are not planning to stop there, with Salisbury saying: "We set some goals at the end of last year. One of them for this year as a team was to win a Grand Slam, the other was to end the year as the number one pair."

Glandular fever severely affected Salisbury as a teenager, but he still hoped to succeed as an individual player after going to college in the United States.

It wasn't until 2017 that he changed to full-time doubles, with his Wimbledon career the following year alongside Dane Frederik Nielsen demonstrating a decisive moment.

I think I should give other players a lot of confidence that if you keep working on it and have the right support, you can do it. Joe Salisbury

"Before that, I thought I could be a good doubles player," he said. "I wasn't really sure how tall I could get. Once I did that in Wimbledon, I realized the level I could play. It was possible to win a Grand Slam."

"I guess it shows, even if you're not one of the best juniors, winning all the Junior Grand Slams or beating when you're 19, 20, you can still have a very good career."

"Obviously, it's still early for me. I think I should give other players a lot of confidence that if you keep working on it and have the right support, you can do it."

Ram won the mixed doubles here 12 months ago, but, at age 35, this was his first men's doubles title in his 58th Grand Slam tournament, setting a record in the Open era.

Ram praised the British star Salisbury

The American praised Salisbury and said: "It doesn't show it externally, but it's incredibly competitive, especially on the tennis court."

"I think his ability to live up to the circumstances is quite special. Obviously, he is also an incredible athlete."

"But I think one thing that helped us is that we have become very good partners. When we are nervous in difficult situations, we are not afraid to say what we think."

The trophy came with a combined prize of 760,000 Australian dollars (approximately £ 385,000), and Salisbury revealed that another of his goals for the year is to move from his sister's apartment in Peckham and buy a property.

He said: "We try to stay in the moment, not think about what would happen if we won. I think that's the next thing on the list, looking to buy a place sometime this year."

