Ariana Grande revives Mikey Foster's dating rumors with the Disneyland date full of PDA

Nickelodeon's former student provoked rumors of romance with the Social House member for the first time after the launch of her collaboration & # 39; Boyfriend & # 39 ;, but her brother Frankie closed the speculation.

Ariana Grande has rekindled the rumors that he is now dating his collaborator Mikey Foster. Months after his brother Frankie Grande Denied their romantic speculation, the two musicians were photographed enjoying an appointment in Disneyland, California, Saturday night, February 1.

Daily Mail got some photos taken during his departure that night. A photo showed her throwing an arm around Mikey as they and some friends walked around the happiest place on Earth. In another photo, she could be seen hugging her arms with her rumored boyfriend while the group was led by an employee.

According to a viewer, the "Best Mistake" singer "stayed close at night, without keeping her hands or arms away from him." Meanwhile, among the games the group enjoyed at Disneyland were Star Wars: Galaxy & # 39; s Edge and Guardians of the Galaxy. They allegedly left the amusement park after two hours.

For the date night, both Ariana and Mikey kept things discreet and informal. Nickelodeon's student tried to pass incognito covering her slender figure with a large black sweatshirt, while the Social house The member put a white shirt under a bomber jacket.

Ariana and Mikey provoked rumors of romance after the launch of their collaboration "Boyfriend" last year. Then, his brother Frankie seemed to confirm the rumors when he spoke to reporters in Los Angeles: "I love Mikey, I think he's a very sweet guy. So talented, so kind and caring, he's a great guy." Then he added: "We had a double date night the other night, it was a lot of fun. [It was a] game night with board games. I'm excited to spend quality time with all of them."

However, he later backed down in his comment by saying on Twitter: "My sister is not in a relationship. Everyone relaxes. She is very single."