Antonio Brown issues a public apology to Chelsie Kyriss after his recent behavior

Antonio Brown has continued through social networks for the past few months, and in doing so, he has been embarrassing his baby, Chelsie Kyriss, in front of everyone. However, on Sunday he issued a public apology to his children and Chelsie for all the shame he has caused.

The said"First of all, I would love to thank the highest,quot; God "for allowing the,quot; God "in me to look deeply into myself, mainly because the spirit in us is greater than the spirit of the world. I being a fearful man of "God,quot; first, I really understand that I owe my wonderful children and the mother @chelsie of my wonderful children, The World Biggest Apology, for my public outbreaks through social networks and for the pain that I could have got them through while I was on my emotional roller coaster that we all face in life. #TheGreaterMe ".

Like us previously Antonio has reportedly turned to social media several times to attack Chelsie. From the beginning of the hashtag # NoWhiteWomen2020 until the live broadcast of his meetings with the police while Chelsie tried to recover his belongings from his home.

Last weekAntonio turned himself in to the police and then was released on bail after they issued an arrest warrant after he allegedly attacked the driver of a moving company truck for a payment dispute for a scheduled delivery at his home.

Roommates, what do you think?

