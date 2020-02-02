Andy Cohen reveals how he reacted to Nene's leaks by quitting smoking rumors

Bravo's boss, Andy Cohen, not only acts as the basic element of the entire network, but also has to deal with the stars on a regular basis. That's why when he heard that Nene Leakes could be leaving the Real Housewives of Atlanta, he didn't flinch.

If you are a member of Housewives, you will know that each and every one of the stars of the different franchises have a diva side. The ladies of Atlanta are the best rated and rumored to be the highest paid Bravolebrities.

With great qualifications come great personalities and Nene is possibly the superstar of the cable station.

Wendy Williams recently appeared in the headlines when she announced that she received a text message from her friend saying she was done with the program. The host of the talk show publicly begged Leakes not to resign, but also encouraged her to reveal a great secret she was hiding.

See this post on Instagram RHOA: Andy Cohen reacts to Wendy Williams by announcing that NeNe Leakes wants to give up RHOA. "A lot of people have been talking about NeNe texting Wendy Williams, saying she quit Housewives," Andy tells Entertainment Tonight. "I was telling someone, look, I receive text messages from the Housewives all the time saying: & # 39; I quit! That's all. I quit! & # 39; Then, I say, OK, let's pause Let's talk tomorrow, because maybe if we talk tomorrow, she won't feel as hot as today, so it's a natural process of evolving from being a Housewife that you left me several times. " #realhousewives #rhoa A post shared by Real Housewives (@realhousewivesfranchise) in February 1, 2020 at 1:02 p.m. PST

Nene and his representatives addressed the viral moment shortly thereafter and said that no decisions have been made about Nene's future in the series.

The Broadway star even made a video explaining that she felt betrayed by Williams, who took her ventilation session out of context. But the two are still friends.

Andy talked to Entertainment Tonight about the incident.

Apparently he didn't eliminate it at all because it's just a normal day in Andy Cohen's life.



