Americans demand a rethink of "eternal war,quot;

WASHINGTON – Almost two decades after the fall of the World Trade Center and the attack on the Pentagon, US troops continue to wage war in Iraq, Afghanistan and lesser-known corners of the world. President Trump almost opened another front last month when he approved the murder of the most powerful general in Iran.

"We took one of the world's deadliest terrorists from the battlefield forever," said Secretary of State Mike Pompeo recently, justifying the drone attack against Major General Qassim Suleimani.

In other words, in the "war on terror,quot;, the Iranian leader was a fair game.

Last week, Democrats and some Republicans in the House of Representatives voted to revoke a measure that has been used to justify all kinds of US military action abroad since 2002. It was a challenge not only to President Trump's ability to undertake military actions against Iran, but also the thought in Washington that has sustained the war since the attacks of September 11, 2001.

For more than 18 years, the war on terrorism, the "eternal war,quot; or the "endless war,quot;, as many call it, has been used as the basis for a growing range of military actions: an invasion of Iraq that , by a count, has left almost 300,000 dead; air strikes in Afghanistan that have sometimes involuntarily killed scores at weddings and Qaeda leaders; and now the Suleimani drone attack. Trump said the general, who had helped arm the anti-American militias in the Iraq war, had planned new "imminent and sinister attacks."