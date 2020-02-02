Americans demand a rethink of "eternal war,quot;

WASHINGTON – Almost two decades after the fall of the World Trade Center and the attack on the Pentagon, US troops continue to wage war in Iraq, Afghanistan and lesser-known corners of the world. President Trump almost opened another front last month when he approved the murder of the most powerful general in Iran.
"We took one of the world's deadliest terrorists from the battlefield forever," said Secretary of State Mike Pompeo recently, justifying the drone attack against Major General Qassim Suleimani.
In other words, in the "war on terror,quot;, the Iranian leader was a fair game.
Last week, Democrats and some Republicans in the House of Representatives voted to revoke a measure that has been used to justify all kinds of US military action abroad since 2002. It was a challenge not only to President Trump's ability to undertake military actions against Iran, but also the thought in Washington that has sustained the war since the attacks of September 11, 2001.
For more than 18 years, the war on terrorism, the "eternal war,quot; or the "endless war,quot;, as many call it, has been used as the basis for a growing range of military actions: an invasion of Iraq that , by a count, has left almost 300,000 dead; air strikes in Afghanistan that have sometimes involuntarily killed scores at weddings and Qaeda leaders; and now the Suleimani drone attack. Trump said the general, who had helped arm the anti-American militias in the Iraq war, had planned new "imminent and sinister attacks."
On Tuesday, Trump is expected to articulate the direction of US foreign policy in his speech on the state of the Union. Weeks after the United States and Iran almost went to war, many Americans still want to know not only If an attack was really "imminent," the question that consumed Washington. They wonder if the United States should continue fighting in these wars, when the presence and actions of US troops ignite hostility and can sometimes increase risks as much as limit them, critics say.
The great extent of the conflicts has clarified to many Americans a crude moral question: if any of the wars are still justified given the tolls, psychological, physical and spiritual, that the United States and many other nations have demanded.
The concerns come from both ends of the political spectrum. Condemning the murder of General Suleimani, Tucker Carlson, the conservative Fox News host, said the situation created by the Iraq war was "immoral,quot; and that "we should leave immediately." Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, a Democratic presidential candidate, said in a televised debate in January: "We should stop asking our military to solve problems that cannot be solved militarily."
"Maintaining combat troops there is not helping," he said of the Middle East.
That most politicians in Washington last month discussed "imminence,quot; reveals the lasting consensus on foreign policy that justifies wars. The premise is that aggressive intervention abroad, forward deployments and the fight against perceived enemies "there,quot; keep the United States safe. And in addition to protecting Americans, that is, these policies are necessary for the United States to carry out its mission as a shield against evil in the world.
Explaining last month why the United States would not discuss the withdrawal of troops from Iraq, as demanded by Iraqi leaders furious over the attack with drones on their ground, the State Department He resorted to that reasoning and said: "The United States is a force for good in the Middle East." And in a recent speech on Iran's politics, Mr. Pompeo invoked American exceptionalism: "The United States is a truly special place."
But more Americans now believe that military adventurism after the September 11 attacks has created greater dangers for the nation.
In a USA Today / Ipsos survey, 52 percent of respondents said that the assassination of General Suleimani had made the United States less safe. Online searches for "World War III,quot; and "draft,quot; emerged in later days. US citizens around the world received emails from embassies warning them of greater risks.
"The escalation in the last month is probably not over, especially now that we have crossed the line of the power conflict to a direct confrontation between the United States and Iran," said Dalia Dassa Kaye, an Iranian expert at RAND Corporation, an investigation. group. "We are in a vicious circle where climbing leads to a greater presence of force, but a greater presence of force can increase the potential for climbing."
Decades before, the Vietnam War became an expansive conflict with alarming ease, and generated a furious debate throughout American society. As the war intensified in the late 1960s and 1970s, US officials bombed the carpet of Laos and Cambodia and tortured and killed Vietcong leaders in the name of defeating communism. But, due to the draft, that war generated a moral debate in the United States that is absent today. In a scorching 1967 speech about Vietnam, Martin Luther King Jr. said: "If the soul of the United States is completely poisoned, part of the autopsy must read & # 39; Vietnam & # 39 ;. It can never be saved while destroying the deepest hopes of the men of the finished world. "
Afghanistan was supposed to be the "good war,quot; because Osama bin Laden and Al Qaeda were based there, protected by the Taliban. But 18 years after the United States overthrew the Taliban, 13,000 soldiers remain, underpinning a besieged Afghan government. More than 2,400 members of the US service and more than 38,000 Afghan civilians have died in a war. costing the United States at least $ 2 billion.
In September, Trump suspended the peace talks with the Taliban, easing hopes of a withdrawal, although negotiations have resumed.
Despite his claims of endless wars, Trump's policies and actions have gone in the opposite direction. In December, he ordered 4,500 soldiers to the Middle East, adding to the 50,000 who are already there. In the last two years, the US military dropped bombs and missiles on Afghanistan at a record pace. In April, Trump vetoed a bipartisan congressional resolution to end US military involvement in Yemen's devastating civil war.
Perhaps the most significant thing is that Trump withdrew in 2018 from a historic nuclear containment agreement with Iran and again imposed sanctions, unleashing the chain of events that led to the assassination of General Suleimani and a reprisal missile attack by Iran that caused traumatic brain injuries in at least 64 members of the US service.
"The policies are not changing; somehow, they are getting worse," said Stephen Wertheim, historian and co-founder of the Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft, a new research group in Washington funded by prominent billionaires: George Soros, a liberal, and Charles Koch , a conservative, who defends American military moderation.
In some corners, however, there have been reject the notion that a lower presence of troops leads to greater security. Proponents of eternal war point to the withdrawal of President Barack Obama from Iraq in 2011 as paving the way for the rise of the Islamic State in 2014.
But that ignores a whole series of circumstances, including the formal withdrawal agreement that Bush had previously reached with the Iraqi government because the Iraqis wanted the Americans to leave, and the role of the Syrian civil war in the creation of the Islamic State. Most importantly, it ignores the lack of political will among American citizens to continue the war.
Some lawmakers attempt to revoke the war authorizations of 2001 and 2002, the first used to combat terrorism related to September 11 and the second to invade Iraq, and seek other ways to restrict Trump's ability to expand wars. In January, senators in the chamber sponsored by Republicans who sponsored legislation to limit military action against Iran said they had enough votes to pass the bill, the War Powers Resolution. The House led by the Democrats passed a similar measure last month.
"I think that the murder of Suleimani and the escalation with Iran have clarified the risks for some people who had not been paying attention to the ongoing wars," Wertheim said. "We almost reached another major war in the Middle East that is not guaranteed by the interests of the United States, and we could still."
Even some hawkish foreign policy officials have begun to they advocate a reduction in the Middle East and Central Asia because of what they call the opportunity costs for the US mission.
"One of Washington's very strange pathologies and the establishment of defense is this fascination with the Middle East, which is simply not that important," said Elbridge Colby, a former senior Pentagon official in the Trump administration. “The United States has become independent of energy. And we are not very good at achieving our preferred results in the Middle East. "
Mr. Colby was the lead author of the The 2018 National Defense Strategy, which recommended focusing the attention of the US war on the "revisionist powers,quot; of China and Russia.
Thomas Gibbons-Neff contributed reports.