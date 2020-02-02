Amber Heard admits to hitting Johnny Depp in a leaked audio recording

%MINIFYHTMLe19561d909ec0f2d3d65dbd54d1d75d011% %MINIFYHTMLe19561d909ec0f2d3d65dbd54d1d75d012%

The actress of & # 39; Aquaman & # 39; She is accused of hitting her ex-husband, but she teases her simply for & # 39; hitting him & # 39; and regrets & # 39; not having given & # 39; a proper slap & # 39 ;.

Amber heard can be heard admitting to having attacked her ex-husband Johnny Depp in a filtered recording of one of the couple's therapy sessions.

The former couple is immersed in a bitter legal battle between them, with Depp suing the Aquaman actress after she wrote an article for The Washington Post, claiming she was a victim of domestic abuse and alluding to the accusations she made against Depp in Your explosive 2016 divorce.

However, in the filtered audio conversation obtained by the British newspaper Daily Mail, the couple can be heard discussing their marital problems and physical violence in their marriage, and when the "pirates of the Caribbean"The actor accused her of hitting him, and she said she simply" hit him. "

"I'm sorry I didn't hit you in the face with a proper slap, but I was beating you, I wasn't beating you. Honey, you're not beaten," Amber is heard saying. "I don't know what the movement of my real hand was, but you're fine, I didn't hurt you, I didn't hit you, I hit you."

"You're a baby. Make Johnny fuck," Amber added. She also admitted to having started the fight.

While Amber claims that she was abused throughout her relationship, Johnny has maintained that he was the one he received, and his lawyer Adam Waldman told Deadline: "For the avoidance of doubt, the only person in this case who hit a woman is the Amber Heard, a self-appointed #MeToo spokeswoman, was arrested and jailed for it. And she beat others savagely, as will be shown in the trial. "

In November 2019, judicial officials from Fairfax County, Virginia, postponed the trial six months after Depp failed to meet the November 15 deadline to submit the corresponding documentation.

The case continues.