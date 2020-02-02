All interior images of the 65th edition of the Amazon Filmfare Awards award curtain

We are only a couple of days away from the 65th Amazon Filmfare Awards 2020, the main night will be held at Assam this year. But before the big night, the curtain of the event was raised tonight. Nominations for the main awards were announced, not only that, the technical awards, as well as the short film awards were given today. A lot happened at the event, including entertaining acts, stars catching up for selfies and quick conversations, strong cheers for the winners and what not.
We have aligned some sincere moments of the night that were full of fun and if you missed some action, move and enjoy …
Vidya Balan, Manish Malhotra and Kareena Kapoor Khan pose together for a photo
Rajkummar Rao and Sonam Kapoor meet to chat quickly
Angad Bedi and Athiya Shetty catch up on the event
Vidya Balan looked impressive as always at the event.
Nushrat Bharucha and Vidya Balan were seen at a gala at the event
Vidya Balan and Karan Johar share a sincere moment
Manish Malhotra, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karan Johar enjoying each other's company at the event.
Kareena Kapoor Khans expressions say it all
Karan Johar and Kartik Aaryan catch up on the event
Kareena Kapoor Khan looked incredibly beautiful at the 65th edition of the curtain of the Amazon Filmfare Awards
Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kartik Aaryan and Karan Johar saw a good time at the event
Manish Malhotra, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kartik Aaryan and Karan Johar appeared in the front row of the event.
Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Karan Johar greet each other at the 65th edition of the curtain of the Amazon Filmfare Awards
Manish Malhotra and Urvashi Rautela catch up on the event
