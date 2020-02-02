Alia Bhatt and the protagonist of Ranbir Kapoor, Brahmastra, will be released on December 4

The release date of the long-awaited film, Brahmastra is finally out. Directed by Ayan Mukherji, she combines Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan in an important role. The fantasy film, which was scheduled to premiere on December 25 of last year, is now ready to premiere on December 4 of this year.

%MINIFYHTMLc894890a83c0d1d28a230c6375625c8211% %MINIFYHTMLc894890a83c0d1d28a230c6375625c8212%

Alia Bhatt took her Instagram to share a video of Ranbir asking Ayan to request to announce the late release of the much delayed film. He said: "My parents ask me every day that you are still making the movie or running behind football or this girl (Alia)." The veteran actor, Amitabh Bachchan, is also part of the busy video on his phone. Ayan finally gives in saying that I have an appointment in mind.



Watch the full video here,

The film also stars Dimple Kapadia, Nagarjuna Akkineni and Mouni Roy in key roles. It has been the talk of the city since its creation. Reports also suggest that superstar Shah Rukh Khan will also make a cameo in this mythological drama.