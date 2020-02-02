Al Qaeda says he led the shooting at the Florida naval base

EL CAIRO – Al Qaeda on the Arabian Peninsula said on Sunday that it ordered a Saudi military officer to carry out the shooting at a US military base in Florida in December that killed three sailors and wounded eight people.
In an audio recording released on Sunday, the leader of the Yemen-based group, Qassim al-Rimi, claimed responsibility for the December 6 attack at Pensacola Naval Air Station, according to SITE, an organization that tracks media jihadists
The group offered no evidence that he had trained the gunman, second lieutenant Mohammed Saeed Alshamrani, but produced a copy of his will, as well as the correspondence indicating that he had been in contact with al Qaeda. Experts said those elements gave the claim a plausible air.
Mr. al-Rimi, the leader of Qaeda, may be dead. He was the target of an attack with US drones in eastern Yemen last week, according to US and Yemeni officials who said they believed he had been killed but awaited confirmation.
On Saturday, President Trump stoked speculation that confirmation had been received when he retweeted several messages and a media report about Mr. al-Rimi's death.
The 21-year-old Saudi Air Force apprentice who carried out the Pensacola attack was not a known member of Al Qaeda. The sheriff's assistant shot him dead during the attack, and his family in Saudi Arabia He said he was baffled by his actions.
But F.B.I. Investigators have said they were tracking down that Alshamrani had been influenced by extremists since 2015. And on Sunday, Al Qaeda provided an alleged copy of a last will written in September.
The group also cited correspondence with the young Saudi officer, in which he described his life at the US base.
"The program is called Introduction to Prior Aviation Verification," said a letter. “I started with the race tests last Friday and passed them, thank God. "On Monday the swimming tests will begin for a week, followed by five weeks of academic tests."
At a press conference last month, the F.B.I. The deputy director, David Bowdich, said that while Alshamrani did not appear to be motivated by a specific terrorist group, he harbored anti-American and anti-Israeli views. His comments on social media echoed those of Anwar al-Awlaki, the Yemeni-American radical cleric and leader of Al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula who died in a drone attack in 2011, Bowdich said.
On Sunday, SITE said Mr. Alshamrani posted a brief manifesto on Twitter before the attack that said: "I am against evil, and the United States as a whole has become a nation of evil." The Twitter account has been suspended.
"The timing of this audio is designed to cause maximum humiliation to Trump, who had just retweeted reports of al-Rimi's death," said Bruce Riedel, a scholar at the Brookings Institution and a former member of C.I.A. official. "It is also a statement that AQAP has infiltrated the Saudi army, which is a shame for the Saudis."
Colin P. Clarke, a member of the Soufan Center, a New York-based research organization, said Al Qaeda's claim to have addressed Mr. Alshamrani could be legitimate.
"This makes F.B.I.'s battle with Apple over access to Alshamrani's phone much more critical," he said, referring to a dispute over Apple's refusal to unlock the shooter's iPhone.
Al-Rimi, 41, led a powerful branch of Al Qaeda that, despite some serious setbacks in recent years, still harbored ambitions to carry out attacks in the United States and Europe.
In 2018, the United States doubled a reward for information on Mr. al-Rimi's whereabouts to $ 10 million. The C.I.A. He resumed his trail in November, officials told The New York Times last week.
He had been considered a possible successor to Ayman al-Zawahri, the general leader of Al Qaeda, said Rita Katz of SITE.
Last month, the United States Department of Justice said it was sending home 21 Saudi students from Pensacola base after it was discovered that they possessed jihadist material and pornography.
Attorney General Bill Barr said the Saudi government had pledged to review each case under its military justice code. Pornography is prohibited in the kingdom.
The reports were provided by Eric Schmitt in Washington, Saeed al-Batati in Al Mukalla, Yemen and Nada Rashwan in Cairo.