Al Qaeda says he led the shooting at the Florida naval base

EL CAIRO – Al Qaeda on the Arabian Peninsula said on Sunday that it ordered a Saudi military officer to carry out the shooting at a US military base in Florida in December that killed three sailors and wounded eight people.

In an audio recording released on Sunday, the leader of the Yemen-based group, Qassim al-Rimi, claimed responsibility for the December 6 attack at Pensacola Naval Air Station, according to SITE, an organization that tracks media jihadists

The group offered no evidence that he had trained the gunman, second lieutenant Mohammed Saeed Alshamrani, but produced a copy of his will, as well as the correspondence indicating that he had been in contact with al Qaeda. Experts said those elements gave the claim a plausible air.

Mr. al-Rimi, the leader of Qaeda, may be dead. He was the target of an attack with US drones in eastern Yemen last week, according to US and Yemeni officials who said they believed he had been killed but awaited confirmation.