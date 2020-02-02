Adam Sandler signs up for four more movies with Netflix

%MINIFYHTML0cc0f952dc272afe12c050c53b3a1c9111% %MINIFYHTML0cc0f952dc272afe12c050c53b3a1c9112%

The extended agreement comes after the star of & # 39; Uncut Gems & # 39; He achieved incredible success with & # 39; Murder Mystery & # 39 ;, his comedy film with Jennifer Aniston, which became the most popular title of 2019.

Adam Sandler extended its Netflix contract to create four more films for the streaming service.

The news follows the incredible success of his comedy "Murder mystery"co-star Jennifer Aniston, with bosses at the broadcast site revealing that the mischief of crime was the most popular title of 2019.

Subscribers have spent two billion hours watching Sandler movies on the platform since 2015, when he launched the Western parody "The ridiculous six"His debut production for the streaming platform. His Netflix productions also include"The Do-Over","Sandy Wexler","The week of"and his first stand-up comedy special in 22 years.

Sandler is receiving news during this year's awards season for his starring role in the critically acclaimed drama of the Safdie brothers. "Uncut gems", and received the Best Actor award from the National Board of Review for his work on the film.

The comedy veteran is also working on an animated image that he will write, star and produce.