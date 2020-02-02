Abigail Disney is criticized for speaking badly of Kobe Bryant after his death and not taking into account the pain of his wife, Vanessa Bryant, and their children

Kobe Bryant fans have no mercy with documentary filmmaker Abigail Disney, who turned to social media and shared a long thread where she hit and called him a rapist.

The Los Angeles Lakers icon and his teenage daughter, Gianna, were among the nine people who died in a horrible helicopter crash on Sunday.

Disney decided to support Evan Rachel Wood, who made similar comments about Kobe. While Wood removed the tweet after receiving a slam, the Disney heiress decided to review the 2003 incident in which a 19-year-old woman accused Kobe of sexually assaulting her in a Colorado hotel room.

Kobe apologized for the matter and declared that sex was agreed. Disney wrote almost 30 tweets attacking Kobe.

She said in one: “OK, it's time to bite the bullet and say something. Thread. If you don't like it, just stop following. In the first place, yes, IT IS my business because I am a woman who has been attacked and spent my life knowing, loving and feeling the women for whom it has been much worse. one / "

She said in another: “But wow, something about Kobe. Those of us who pointed out the fact of Kobe's less pleasant past were not saying that what happened was neither sad nor tragic. It was deeply tragic. But here's the thing. Once you become a "refugee within your own body,quot;, it becomes … 13 /.

Fans are destroying Disney for their comments.

A supporter said: “Please respect the fact that your wife and children are in a period of mourning for their losses. Please show compassion since they were your father and husband, and you are unlucky. They don't need to read about hateful and hurtful things. Use your money and your voice to spread love and hope to others! 🙏 "

Another commenter stated: “This was definitely a bad business decision. We all know that the case was abandoned and never heard of him again. It is not a secret. He apologized and managed his business. Since then, he has been nothing but a great basketball player who retired and a better entrepreneur and husband and father. Why, when you just passed away with your daughter in a horrible accident, would you think that this is the right time to get something as negative as that? All he did was show the type of person you are and show how hateful and jealous of what he has become who you are. Regardless of who it was for YOU, Kobe is someone's son, brother, husband and father. His unfriendly words in an attempt to dim his light are not appreciated, and he should be ashamed of himself. Peace."

This NBA star fan declared: "Who are you to speak ill of a man's name after his death? Keep that shit for you. And yet, you speak of someone who has done so much for his community, for the children and the world. You sit in the ass and receive that check every month, but you DO NOTHING to help people who work for your name. Knowing that the cast members live in their cars, sometimes they don't have food to eat. "

This sports observer revealed: “They speak to you like a true leachate! He has done nothing except inherit money he did not earn. An entire city mourns the loss of 9 people, Kobe made a TON for young athletes. I hope your ignorant words reach Disney directly in the bank account! I say protest with your wallet! Disney is involved in many companies, do some research and stop supporting hate!

This person stepped forward by Kobe's wife and three daughters: "Let him rest in peace. Keep your choice of him for yourself. He is not here to defend himself. I am sure you slandered him enough when he was alive. children will see this. Let them cry in peace. #mambaforever #mambamentality #mambacita "

Kobe was a controversial figure, fans say he was just human.



