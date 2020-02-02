A wave of the sea wins the youth spring obstacle | Racing news

%MINIFYHTMLe71261c9c627758830734b535b35586a11% %MINIFYHTMLe71261c9c627758830734b535b35586a12%





Rachael Blackmore on the ground after the fall of Aspire Tower

A Wave Of The Sea rushed late to win a dramatic race for the first youth obstacle Tattersalls Ireland Spring in Leopardstown.

Henry Aspire Tower of Bromhead led to the final flight, but favorite 1-3 did not reach high enough and catapulted Rachael Blackmore from the chair.

That left Cerberus in front, but was reviewed near his home by his teammate A Wave Of The Sea, trained by Joseph O & # 39; Brien and owned by JP McManus, as the 12-1 shot snatched the verdict by a long quarter of Barry Geraghty.

The always prominent Prince Wolf stayed in second place, one neck ahead of Cerberus.

O & # 39; Brien said: "It seemed like it was going to be a great fight on the line between Henry's horse and Cerberus. Unfortunately he fell, but it seems fine."

"I am delighted that the two horses ran with a lot of credit. Barry took his time, saved all his energy and came and picked up all the pieces late.

"It seemed that Cerberus was fighting with Aspire Tower at the last moment and when he fell he just looked up and probably saw the stands and everything and stopped in front.

"Mark (Walsh) said that when the other horses passed by him he stayed again, but it was too late.

"They will have tickets at Fred Winter and Triumph and we will go from there. We will talk to JP and Frank (Berry) and see where they would like to go."

Geraghty said: "It's a surprise, but it's a good race to win. I thought about the curve that I had a chance, but the two strikers turned away from me going to the last one and I felt I was in trouble."

"Obviously, Rachael was the last one and the horse in front seemed to stop in the last 100 yards and my boy moved on.

"It stays good, but I can't tell if it's good enough (to win a Triumph Hurdle)."