A retrospective look at the most memorable national anthem singers of the Super Bowl

We are only a few hours from 2020 Super Bowl!

That's right, in a short time from now, the San Francisco 49ers will face the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV. While sports fans can't wait to watch the game, which will take place at Miami's Hard Rock Stadium this year, many spectators are also tuning in to watch musical performances during the sporting event. Jennifer Lopez Y Shakira They are ready to offer a memorable halftime show, which will feature a tribute to the deceased Kobe Bryant.

Demi lovato It is scheduled to start the game later today with a performance of the National Anthem. The 27-year-old "Anyone,quot; singer announced the performance news last month and told fans on social media: "Singing the national anthem on #SBLIV See you in Miami."

With this performance, Lovato joins a list of superstars who have taken the field to sing the National Anthem in the Super Bowl. Carrie Underwood, Beyoncé, Lady Gaga, Alicia Keys, Luke Bryan Y Cristina Aguilera They are among the talented artists who performed "The Star-Spangled Banner,quot; in past Super Bowl games.