Home Entertainment A retrospective look at the most memorable national anthem singers of the...

A retrospective look at the most memorable national anthem singers of the Super Bowl

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
<pre><pre>A retrospective look at the most memorable national anthem singers of the Super Bowl
%MINIFYHTML6025fd9f6f601ab0dcb503a81549aae511% %MINIFYHTML6025fd9f6f601ab0dcb503a81549aae512%

As we prepare to see Lovato take the field to perform later today, we take a look at all the most memorable singers of National Anthem.

Since the end Whitney HoustonThe stellar interpretation of The Florida Orchestra in 1991, to Kelly ClarksonThe beautiful presentation in 2012, there are so many impressive performances to revisit.

Then, take a trip along the path of memories with our gallery above the most emblematic representations of the National Anthem! And be sure to watch the 2020 Super Bowl later today on Fox!

Watch ME! News mornings from Monday to Friday at 7 a.m. and don't miss our Oscars 2020: Internal E Guide Special Friday, February 7 at 11 p.m.

%MINIFYHTML6025fd9f6f601ab0dcb503a81549aae515%

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©