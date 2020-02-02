& # 39; Stress test & # 39 ;: coronavirus deaths increase to 361 in China | China news

The death toll in China from the deadly coronavirus outbreak that originated in the The central city of Wuhan, increased to at least 361 on Monday, as the Philippines became the first country outside of China to confirm a death from the infection.

The National Health Commission said there were 57 new deaths on Sunday, all but one in Hubei, which has been effectively isolated from the rest of the country for more than a week.

the the total number of deaths throughout the country was at least 361, with 17,205 people across the country infected with the virus, after 2,829 new cases reported.

Other countries have rushed to evacuate their citizens from Wuhan and Hubei, while many have also imposed extraordinary travel restrictions on travelers to and from China. Wuhan is the capital of Hubei.

Many of those who left Wuhan were quarantined for 14 days and monitored for any signs of infection. About 150 cases have been reported in two dozen other countries.

Dr. Ali Khan, dean of the School of Public Health of the University of Nebraska Medical Center, told Al Jazeera that the outbreak was an important test of the world's public health systems.

"What we have at our disposal are good public health measures," said Dr. Khan. "That means identifying those who are sick, taking them to the right hospitals and making sure we keep track of contacts. This new coronavirus is a test of emergency preparedness for public health capabilities in countries around the world ".

Here are the latest updates:

Monday, February 3

The British pharmacist GSK will collaborate with CEPI in the coronavirus vaccine effort

British pharmacist GlaxoSmithKline is collaborating with the Coalition for epidemic preparedness innovations (CEPI) to develop a vaccine against the outbreak of coronavirus, according to a statement from GSK and CEPI.

GSK will make available its "adjuvant platform technology,quot; to develop a vaccine against the virus.

The use of adjuvant allows the production of more doses of vaccine.

GSK will work with researchers funded by CEPI with the first agreement signed with the University of Queensland of Australia, the statement said.

There is currently no vaccine available against coronavirus, but several organizations, including CEPI, a public-private agency based in Norway, are working to develop one.

The Foundation of the Pasteur Institute of France said Friday that it had established a working group to develop a vaccine against the virus in 20 months, while the German research minister said he expected a vaccine to be developed within "a few months. "

China's actions prepare for virus attack as markets open after extended vacations

China's stock markets are expected to fall on Monday when they reopen after the Lunar New Year holiday that extended due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Is the response to coronavirus sufficient?

The markets of the second largest economy in the world have been closed since January 24 and reopened in

Shanghai at 9.30 a.m. (01:30 GMT).

The government has been ordering its forces to contain the economic consequences.

The central bank said on Sunday it would inject 1.2 billion yuan ($ 173 billion) into the economy. The day before, he said he would increase monetary and credit support for companies that help fight the virus, such as medical companies.

"Investors will release their emotions at first and then make more decisions based on the epidemic situation and possible stimulus measures implemented by the government," said Zhang Qi, an analyst at Haitong Securities.

