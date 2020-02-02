& # 39; Parasite & # 39; and & # 39; Jojo Rabbit & # 39; win big at the WGA 2020 Awards

The film directed by Bong Joon-ho and the film directed by Taika Waititi each have a great honor at the Writers Guild of America Awards before the highly anticipated Oscar.
"Parasite"Y"Jojo Rabbit"he took home the highest honors at the Writers Guild of America Awards on Saturday, February 1, 2020.
"Parasite" won the Best Original Screenplay award at the 72nd annual ceremony, becoming the first non-English language feature to win a WGA award in history.
"I would like to share this award with all the nominees tonight and it is especially a great honor to receive this award from (host) Kevin Bacon"said director Bong Joon-ho while collecting the prize.
Meanwhile, "Jojo Rabbit" took home the award for Best Adapted Screenplay on the show, which presented its annual awards at simultaneous shows in Los Angeles and New York.
The film awards, which are traditionally held until the end of the show, were the first two categories of the night and were announced at the New York ceremony, so that nominees can leave early and head to London, England for BAFTA Sunday awards.
In the TV categories, "Succession"won the award for best drama series"Barry"He took home the comedy series award and"Watchmen"won for a new series.
"Chernobyl"He also succeeded, taking home the Original Long-Form Award while"Fosse / Verdon"won by a long format adaptation.
The full list of winners is as follows:
- Original screenplay: "Parasite"
- Adapted script: "Jojo Rabbit"
- Documentary script: "The Inventor: Out for Blood in Silicon Valley"
- Drama series: "Succession"
- Comedy series: "Barry"
- New series: "Watchmen"
- Original long form: "Chernobyl"
- Adapted long form: "Fosse / Verdon"
- Original short form New media: "Special"
- Animation: "Thanksgiving of horror (The Simpsons) "
- Episodic drama: "Tern Haven (Succession) "
- Episodic Comedy: "Pilot (Dead to me) "
- Comedy Series / Variety Talk: "Last week tonight with John oliver"
- Comedy / Variety Specials: "Full front with Samantha bee Presents: It is not the dinner of the White House correspondents, part 2"
- Series of comedy / variety sketches: "I think you should go with Tim robinson"
- Test and public participation: "Are you smarter than a fifth grade student?"
- Daytime Drama: "The Young and the Restless"
- Children's episodes, long form and specials: "Do you remember black Elvis? (Family meeting) "
- Documentary script: Current events: "Trump's trade war (Front line) "
- Documentary script: Apart from the current events: "Right to Failure (Front line) "
- News script: regularly scheduled, newsletter or breaking report: "Terror in America: the massacres in El Paso and Dayton (Special edition of CBS Evening News with Norah O & # 39; Donnell) "
- News script: analysis, feature or comment: "Fly like an eagle (60 minutes) "
- Digital news: "Stories about my brother"
- Audio radio news script: regularly scheduled, newsletter or breaking report: "Greeting and farewell: remembering some headlines"
- Radio Audio News Script: Analysis, Feature or Comment: "The enduring legacy of Jackie Kennedy Onassis"
- Promotion on the air: "Star Trek: Picard and all promotions"