& # 39; Parasite & # 39; and & # 39; Jojo Rabbit & # 39; win big at the WGA 2020 Awards

NEON

The film directed by Bong Joon-ho and the film directed by Taika Waititi each have a great honor at the Writers Guild of America Awards before the highly anticipated Oscar.

Up News Info –

"Parasite"Y"Jojo Rabbit"he took home the highest honors at the Writers Guild of America Awards on Saturday, February 1, 2020.

"Parasite" won the Best Original Screenplay award at the 72nd annual ceremony, becoming the first non-English language feature to win a WGA award in history.

%MINIFYHTML52f645ed030b9bcc6a3204c2e946d54011% %MINIFYHTML52f645ed030b9bcc6a3204c2e946d54012%

"I would like to share this award with all the nominees tonight and it is especially a great honor to receive this award from (host) Kevin Bacon"said director Bong Joon-ho while collecting the prize.

Meanwhile, "Jojo Rabbit" took home the award for Best Adapted Screenplay on the show, which presented its annual awards at simultaneous shows in Los Angeles and New York.

The film awards, which are traditionally held until the end of the show, were the first two categories of the night and were announced at the New York ceremony, so that nominees can leave early and head to London, England for BAFTA Sunday awards.

In the TV categories, "Succession"won the award for best drama series"Barry"He took home the comedy series award and"Watchmen"won for a new series.

"Chernobyl"He also succeeded, taking home the Original Long-Form Award while"Fosse / Verdon"won by a long format adaptation.

The full list of winners is as follows: