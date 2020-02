Protesters in Jordan are denouncing an agreement that will cause Israel to pump $ 10 billion of gas into the country, calling it "enemy invasion."

Although Jordan has a peace treaty with Israel, it is also home to the largest population of Palestinians outside the occupied territories.

Natasha Ghoneim of Al Jazeera has been talking to those who demonstrated against the agreement in Amman, Jordan.