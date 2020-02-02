& # 39; Battle of Alberta & # 39;: Mike's fight & # 39; Cam Talbot and Oilers & # 39; from Mike Smith, David Rittich retired and then re-enters the game

The goalkeepers took center stage at the last meeting between Calgary Flames and Edmonton Oilers at the "Battle of Alberta,quot; on Saturday, the second showdown in 72 hours.

After Flames's goalkeeper, David Rittich, caused a mockery on social media for having been retired earlier, his replacement Cam Talbot and the tender Mike Smith of Oilers clashed in the center of the ice and threw themselves into an archers fight rarely seen.

But first, Rittich.

MORE: Everything you need to know about the fief Matthew Tkachuk-Zack Kassian

Netminder, 27, was retired early in the second period after giving up four goals in 17 shots. It was a total change of fate for Rittich, who achieved 31 saves in the 4-3 victory in the Calgary shooting in Wednesday's edition of the rivalry.

During the midweek contest, "Big Save Dave,quot; was at its best to thwart a motivated Oilers squad. Rittich's star game on Wednesday was scored with a poke check bran made at Edmonton star Leon Draisaitl to secure the victory of the shooting, followed by a celebration in which the 27-year-old netminder threw his stick into the air before to greet your teammates.

The launch of the stick did not go well in the northern half of Alberta, so when Connor McDavid scored his second goal of Saturday's contest to apparently seal Rittich's fate barely 3:28 in the second period, Twitter exploded with mocking comments for Flames barrier.

With Rittich on the bench, Talbot stepped between the pipes to face an Oilers team with momentum and a literal score to settle. Edmonton continued to pour on the offensive, scoring two other goals in the second when Talbot seemed as shocked as his teammate.

As if that wasn't enough, while the game stopped with 24 seconds remaining in the middle for a fight between Matthew Tkachuk and Ethan Bear, Talbot and Smith met near the red line and participated in the first archers fight in The story of The Battle of Alberta.

Chaos forced an early intermission while officers struggled to regain control of the game, and eventually Talbot and Smith were kicked out of the game. Rittich, who surely thought his night was over just a few minutes earlier, was forced to return to the game in Talbot's absence.

Rittich has to enter now, after being booed by the greasers when they pulled him out before. Clearly, they were not fans of the last game. – Eric Francis (@EricFrancis) February 2, 2020

The battle of Alberta continues to entertain.