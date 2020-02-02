& # 39; 1917 & # 39; wins Seven Nods in the BAFTA 2020 awards

%MINIFYHTMLc29164275e1df69a75793af44884764b11% %MINIFYHTMLc29164275e1df69a75793af44884764b12%

The First World War film dominates the 2020 British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA), with a total of seven awards, including Best Film and Best Director for Sam Mendes.

Sam Mendes"Epic of the First World War"1917"was the big winner of the British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA) 2020 on Sunday night, February 2, 2020.

The film, which follows two British military men who cross enemy lines to deliver a vital message, won seven BAFTAs in total: Best Film, Best British Film and Best Director Gong for Mendes, as well as film, sound and visual effects awards special. and production design.

"jester"star Joaquin Phoenix he claimed the Best Principal Actor award at the Royal Albert Hall ceremony in London, while the Best Principal Actress award went to Renee Zellweger for his performance as Judy Garland in the biopic "Judy", increasing their chances of glory at the Oscars next weekend, February 9, 2020.

The supporting acting honors went to Brad Pitt for "Once upon a time in Hollywood"Y Laura Dern for "Marriage history".

"Joker," Todd Phillips' dark-origin story for the DC Comics supervillain, led all the nominees with 11 ahead of the event, but only got two other BAFTAs in addition to the Phoenix victory, for Best Original Score and Best Casting

Bong Joon Ho and Han Jin-won's script for "Parasite"won the title of Best Original Screenplay, while Taika Waititi& # 39; s "Jojo Rabbit"He was named Best Adapted Screenplay." Parasite "also triumphed in the category Best movie, not in English.

The Netflix festive adventure "Klaus"won the Best Animated Film and"For sama"He was named Best Documentary.

"Blue story"star Micheal Ward won the EE Rising Star Award voted by the public, following in the footsteps of previous winners Tom holland, Kristen Stewart, Tom hardy, John Boyegaand winner 2019 Letitia Wright.

Andy Serkis He collected an outstanding British contribution to the film award, while Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy was honored with a BAFTA scholarship.

The BAFTA 2020 were organized by the host of the UK chat program Graham Norton.

The full list of winners is as follows: