2020 Super Bowl Prediction: 49ers speed is too high for Bosses to handle, not the other way around

MIAMI – All the media sessions of the Chiefs before Sunday's Super Bowl made it clear how many stories were written about the speed of the Kansas City offense and how it would improve the talented 49ers defense.

But the reality is that San Francisco's offensive speed is the same or possibly more abundant. And facing a Kansas City defender who has problems with the linebacker and in high school will be the most important reason they will win Super Bowl 54.

The deep 49ers, Jimmie Ward, knows that the seven defenders of his team are better equipped to handle the Chiefs because of the physicality they can play from those positions. Ward and his fellow defenders are ready for the challenge, and he believes the 49ers can change the script with more big plays of their offense.

"It's really hard to go against our offense, especially when you wear the shoulder pads and it also gets physical," Ward said. "Let people continue to doubt our offense, calling it a trick offense or whatever. I love that our offense is not receiving the same type of credit, because those guys are going to be fired."

The 49ers have a lot of & # 39; The Flash & # 39; To accompany your substance. Its main scarlet sprinters are its runners, led by Raheem Mostert and Matt Breida.

When Mostert scored in a 36-yard run to open his four-touchdown domain of the Packers' race defense in the NFC championship game, he was timed at 21.87 miles per hour, which is no surprise to a man who ran the 100 meters runs in 10.15 seconds like a star on the royal track in Purdue.

Breida was even faster when she reached a maximum NFL speed of 22.3 miles per hour during her 83-yard touchdown race against the Browns in "Monday Night Football,quot; in Week 5. That is also not shocking, since she ran the 40- yard in 4.38 seconds when he left Georgia Southern.

For Mostert and Breida to overcome the third level of the defense, it is necessary that they take full advantage of coach Kyle Shanahan's zone blocking scheme and the agile offensive line game. The fact that they go so well to the races in the framework of the offensive makes their fleet exploits more impressive.

"You can be the fastest man in the world, you can be Usain Bolt, but you have to turn that into football plays," Breida said. "We have so many super fast guys that if you can take them to any type of open space, it can be a touchdown."

In the backfield, the 49ers also have Tevin Coleman, who can also run all 40 in less than 4.4 seconds. As an open catcher, rookie Deebo Samuel, Emmanuel Sanders and Kendrick Borune can stretch the field for a long time when necessary, but their real danger lies in how they all explode after capture. George Kittle, the best tight end in the NFL, is the rare homer threat in the job. Don't forget about the four-time Pro Bowl fullback, Kyle Juszczyk, who burned the Chiefs for a 35-yard touchdown at the 2018 team meeting.

"We have fullbacks running deep routes," Samuel said. "You never know what will happen in our offensive. Somehow, it will happen."

The 49ers entered the season without knowing how much immediate impact Samuel would have. Nor did they have Sanders until they acquired him in a mid-season exchange with the Broncos. Bourne has become the third best option. San Francisco has done well to speed up its speed by discovering the right combination of great game options.

"It sure has been a whirlwind," 49ers catcher Wes Welker said of the process. "I was just trying to make each boy the best he could and make them even better, helping them on their journey."

The rare speed mark of the 49ers is also manifested in another way, since all its widths and, of course, Kittle explode in the field to also help as blockers.

"If you look at Kyle's offenses over the years, that's not negotiable. It's something he really insists," Welker said. "Every time you run for 285 yards in a championship game, it's a total team effort."

The Chiefs have presented a much improved defense during their winning streak of eight games. They did well to contain the Titans and Texans, but for the most part, they have not faced an offense of the caliber of the 49ers since they beat the Ravens 33-28 in Week 3. In that game, one day in that Lamar Jackson did not run as much as usual, Kansas City gave up 452 yards. Baltimore was balanced and explosive with 203 yards on the ground and 267 yards per pass.

The 49ers beat the Packers with quarterback Jimmy Garopplo needing to try just eight passes. They won a game in which he fell 47 times. He has excelled in facilitating the speed of San Francisco by quickly taking the ball to his receivers in the open field and extending the plays to find the boys in the field.

MORE: Reviewing the Garoppolo trade

The Chiefs will do everything possible to reduce the speed of the 49ers with the safety of Tyrann Mathieu and others, but they are not designed to cover the speed and speed of the 49ers in general, especially when the game action elements are added and bad address. The degree of difficulty is tripled by the depth, versatility and infinite playbook of the 49ers.

"We go with whatever Kyle draws and whatever we do, we execute it," Sanders said. "That is the only thing we have in mind, to run at a high level."

The 49ers will do exactly that to overcome and, more importantly, beat the Chiefs in Super Bowl 54.