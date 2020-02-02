2020 Super Bowl Ads: How much does an ad for Super Bowl 54 cost?

As if being a high-risk NFL game with a long half-time break wasn't enough to watch the Super Bowl, you're also expected to pay attention to your commercials.
The companies paid a lot of money to earn this coveted time, so it is up to you, the viewer, to make sure you get a good performance from those commercials when talking about them, although you will probably say that they are not as fun as they used to be, just as You have done in the last five years.
It is also an election year, so it is likely that there are even harder and more transparent attempts to show "corporate values,quot; than usual. Campaigns for Donald Trump and Mike Bloomberg disbursed millions for commercials during this year's Super Bowl.
Here you will find everything you need to know and more about Super Bowl 54 commercials, including how much they cost, the duration and history of Super Bowl commercial prices.
How much do Super Bowl commercials cost in 2020?
The cost of a 30-second commercial spot for Super Bowl 54 was approximately $ 5.6 million, according to AdAge.
Fox reportedly sold its advertising space in November, which is good, as the network pays the NFL approximately $ 1.1 billion for its rights package, including Sunday games, a part of "Thursday Night Football,quot; and its place in the Super Bowl broadcast rotation.
How much did a Super Bowl commercial cost in 2019?
A 30-second commercial for Super Bowl 53 in 2019 cost between $ 5.1 and $ 5.3 million, according to Bloomberg.
Last year's CBS broadcast of the game attracted an average television audience of 98.2 million viewers, according to Nielsen, the lowest rating for a Super Bowl in a decade.
How long do Super Bowl commercials last?
Like commercials every other day of the year, Super Bowl commercials are mostly 30 seconds long. Some will surely last 60 seconds or more, especially the tears. There may be a couple of 15-second fast hitters, and maybe even two from the same company with the goal of volume and peculiarity.
How many commercials are in a Super Bowl?
There were 42 Super Bowl commercials in 2019, but the total fluctuates year after year.
You can see most of last year's ads here, but almost half has been removed from the official channels of the companies. I'm sorry, you had to find out this way.
First Super Bowl Commercial Cost
The cost of a commercial in the first Super Bowl was $ 37,500, according to SuperBowl-ads.com.
Super Bowl Commercial Price History
|Year
|30 second commercial price
|1967
|$ 37,500 / $ 42,500 (multiple networks)
|1968
|$ 54,500
|1969
|$ 55,000
|1970
|$ 78,200
|1971
|$ 72,500
|1972
|$ 86,100
|1973
|$ 88,100
|1974
|$ 103,500
|1975
|$ 107,000
|1976
|$ 110,000
|1977
|$ 125,000
|1978
|$ 162,300
|1979
|$ 185,000
|1980
|$ 222,000
|nineteen eighty one
|$ 275,000
|1982
|$ 324,300
|1983
|$ 400,000
|1984
|$ 368,200
|1985
|$ 525,000
|1986
|$ 550,000
|1987
|$ 600,000
|1988
|$ 645,500
|1989
|$ 675,500
|1990
|$ 700,400
|1991
|$ 800,000
|1992
|$ 850,000
|1993
|$ 850,000
|1994
|$ 900,000
|nineteen ninety five
|$ 1,150,000
|nineteen ninety six
|$ 1,085,000
|1997
|$ 1,200,000
|1998
|$ 1,291,100
|1999
|$ 1,600,000
|2000
|$ 2,100,000
|2001
|$ 2,200,000
|2002
|$ 2,200,000
|2003
|$ 2,200,000
|2004
|$ 2,302,200
|2005
|$ 2,400,000
|2006
|$ 2,500,000
|2007
|$ 2,385,365
|2008
|$ 2,699,963
|2009
|$ 2,999,960
|2010
|$ 2,954,010
|2011
|$ 3,100,000
|2012
|$ 3,500,000
|2013
|$ 3,800,000
|2014
|$ 4,000,000
|2015
|$ 4,250,000
|2016
|$ 4,500,000
|2017
|$ 5,000,000
|2018
|$ 5,200,000
|2019
|$ 5,300,000
|2020
|$ 5,600,000
Source: Superbowl-ads.com (Nielsen Media Research)